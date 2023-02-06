Top tips for Kiwis driving overseas on holiday

Q. Fully paid-up Boomer here. I’ve always dreamed of buying a big fat cigar, hiring a convertible in Florida, putting John Hiatt on the stereo and driving across the Land of the Free to the West Coast. Mrs Boomer would rather motor through picturesque European villages etc. Thoughts?

First, let me congratulate you on your impeccable musical taste. Second, let’s look at the legalities of driving overseas this week and the idiosyncrasies or local rules around driving in far-off places next time. Like – since you’ve brought up the rock reference – what does Tom Waits mean about “standing in the light at the four-way”?

I’m assuming you and Mrs Boomer have valid NZ driver’s licences and, for the sake of your insurance responsibilities, they are clean or as good as. Many countries will accept those for a given period, usually a year, allowing Kiwis to drive around on their travels. Other countries may require a document known as an international driving permit (IDP).

Right up here I need to stress there is a difference between the legalities of driving permits and the fine print in car-hire company documents, and the insurance policies involved. We’ll talk more about those later.

So, an IDP is recognised worldwide as a translation of your driver’s licence. Some countries require it for travellers who hold a licence in a foreign language; other countries or states require it for all visitors; others are happy to accept your Kiwi licence as a valid permit to drive on their roads.

You must get the IDP in New Zealand before your trip, and the AA is the only recognised provider, via its website or retail stores. You must be at least 18, you will need a current NZ licence and a recent ID photograph. The IDP will be valid for one year.

As hinted, your destination country may accept a foreign driver’s licence but that doesn’t mean local rental car companies do. If you are renting a vehicle overseas, double-check their requirements before you sign over your credit card details.

Your dream is to take Mr Hiatt’s advice and drive south with the one you love, which is okay because Kiwis can use their NZ licence in the US but be aware that laws change from state to state. Colorado will allow you to drive for 90 days after arriving in the US, which is cool because no one takes 90 days to drive across the Centennial State. Other states require an IDP from day one. To be safe, get an IDP before you leave Aotearoa.

Australia allows Kiwis to drive around the Lucky Country without an IDP although there are a few gnarly distinctions from state to state (especially around road rules but we’ll look at those next time). It’s important to check these if you’re on a restricted licence; chances are you won’t be able to rent a car without a full licence.

In and around Europe, Kiwis can drive in the UK using their full licence for up to 12 months. Germany will let you hit the autobahns for up to six months if you have a valid full NZ licence and an IDP; France will say oui for one year if you have a full licence with no restrictions and an IDP or official translation in French. To drive in Italy you must have a valid licence plus IDP; that holds good for a year. As a matter of interest, your Kiwi licence won’t be considered valid identification if the traffic, or any of their many police forces, want to have a conversazione.

And if Signora Boomer is fantasising about that La Dolce Vita moment at the Trevi Fountain, you must have a full, valid licence to drive a Vespa!

You must have a full, valid licence to drive a Vespa. Photo / 123rf

You can drive in South Africa on any licence printed in English, so Kiwis are covered there. In Bali, you’ll need both your full NZ licence and an IDP (I look forward to hearing from any Kiwi who’s been asked to produce a licence in Bali).

In Fiji, you can hop in a vehicle using your full NZ licence and drive around without an issue. When renting a car, some companies will require proof you’re older than 21 and have held a licence for at least three years. The Cooks special relationship with Aotearoa means that if you’re over 16 and have a full licence, you can drive for up to six months.

Waka Kotahi has an excellent document explaining most international regulations at nzta.govt.nz/assets/resources/factsheets/65/docs/65-overseas-travel-nz-dl-holders.pdf

Next time: Licence laws are one thing. Local rules and customs are quite another!