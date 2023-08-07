Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

The psychological benefits of solo travel, according to the experts

By Jessica Wynne Lockhart
5 mins to read
Learning to navigate unfamiliar terrain: solo travel fosters self-confidence and resilience. Photo / 123rf

Learning to navigate unfamiliar terrain: solo travel fosters self-confidence and resilience. Photo / 123rf

In 2017, when Chelsea Tobin boarded a plane to spend just under a month in Europe, the jitters were real.

“It was very outside of my comfort zone,” she says. “I’ve lived in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel