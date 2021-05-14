The pearls of Perth

Little Salmon Bay, Rottnest Island. Photo / Tourism Western Australia.

Western Australia’s state capital offers up a rare and precious combination of impressive cosmopolitan culture in a spacious setting, with some spectacular aquatic adventures on its doorstep.

Touching down in Australia's fourth most populous centre and there's no doubt you've arrived in a global city.

The difference with Perth? It's a wonderfully unhurried pace. The outlying seaside suburbs with their wealth of attractions don't come with hordes; just the right amount of lively buzz, and warm weather almost year-round, Perth is also heralded as one of the sunniest cities in Australia.

Of course, before exploring these salty metropolitan enclaves, any trip to Perth has to include time spent on Rottnest Island. After all, it's just 19kms off the coast.

Quokka on Rottnest Island. Photo / Tourism Western Australia.

Even getting there can be a thrill; take a Swan River Seaplane for a birds-eye view of the loveliness below or up the ante with Skydive Geronimo and parachute down to this marine paradise. Then take your pick from exceptional spots to swim, dive, surf, fish and snorkel, or sit and watch the marine life below on a glass-bottom sea kayak tour.

You'll also no doubt want to meet Rottnest's cutest residents, the quokka, a "smiling" marsupial about the size of a domestic cat.

As the day ends, however, you'll want to be back out on the water to catch a spectacular sunset with Charter 1; with a glass of bubbles in hand and antipasto to nibble on, you'll watch the sun make its descent while aboard a 12.5m catamaran.

A short trip back to the mainland and urban adventures await. At the dynamic port town of Fremantle, just 30 minutes from Perth city, you'll soon be swept up by its vibrant street life, with art and music floating out from the myriad cafes and bars, including those of the "Cappuccino Strip". This section of South Terrace, from the corner of Bannister Street to Parry Street, is so named for its cafés with seemingly endless varieties of coffee to choose from.

Urban art, Fremantle. Photo / Tourism Western Australia.

The food scene in Fremantle is tantalising and a good place to get to know the quality on offer is at Fremantle Markets, first opened in 1897. Today it's awash with fresh, local produce and unique food offerings, plus indigenous and independent artefacts, all accompanied by music and a convivial atmosphere.

Being so close to the ocean, you may want to take a perch at one of the seaside restaurant settings, such as Bib & Tucker, with its modern Australian fare showcasing the best of WA produce. Or get even closer at Bathers Beach House, just "three steps" from the stunning white sands of its lovely beach of the same name.

In between meals, there's lots to see and do – choose a theme that appeals from the many on offer at Two Feet & A Heartbeat walking tours. The Fremantle Convicts, Culture & Street Art tour will introduce you to a popular attraction, the Fremantle Prison. This historic site, Western Australia's only World Heritage-listed building, promises to "captivate you for hours" with its remnants and tales of the convict era, from 1850 to 1886.

If you have even a passing interest in seagoing vessels, stop by the impressive WA Maritime Museum too. Continuing with the maritime theme, but with more eats and drinks, don't miss the fun at Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbour with is array of restaurants, bars and seaside accommodation.

Cottesloe Beach. Photo / Tourism Western Australia.

Ready for a swim? Your best bet is the beachside suburb of Cottesloe, about halfway between Perth and Fremantle. The beach here, with its kilometre or so of silky white sand, has been a favourite seaside destination for locals for more than 100 years. Swim, snorkel or enjoy a sundowner while watching the sun set over the Indian Ocean, before feasting on fresh seafood at places such as Cott & Co Fish Bar (with a view to die for) or the Mediterranean stylings of beachside restaurants Barchetta or Il Lido.

This seaside suburb is just another of Perth's many pearls, waiting to be uncovered.