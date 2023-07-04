The 27-year-old UK national was reportedly detained after a rampage on the Ryanair flight departing Zadar, Croatia. Photo / TikTok; officialgeorgeyboy

Shocking video footage of passengers placing themselves between a raging man and the door of a Ryanair service has appeared online.

The incident took place on a busy flight from Zadar, Croatia to London Stansted on Friday.

On the way to take off a passenger got up and began a rampage down the aisle, sparking panic.

The man, who was identified as a 27-year-old UK national and a boxer in reporting by The Sun, was detained by Croatian police.

He raised his fists and bowled over a crewmember on his way to the front of the aircraft.

Following this, other passengers jumped to their feet to stop the rampaging boxer.

The A320 was being operated on behalf of Ryanair by Maltese carrier Lauda Europe. The plane was mid taxi on the way to takeoff at the time.

The majority of passengers on the UK-bound flight were returning from Croatian music festival Hideout, which took place at the end of June on the island of Pag.

Zadar Police department later confirmed that the 27-year-old was arrested facing charges of disrupting public order, in reporting by BNN.

The airline Ryanair said this was “now a matter for police,” in a statement to The Sun.

“The passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police before this flight continued safely to London Stansted,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

“We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this passenger’s disruptive behaviour.”

Footage recorded from the plane appeared to show the man in white t-shirt being deplaned and detained by airport police in Croatia.