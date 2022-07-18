Quiz: Where is New Zealand's best city for you?

Could Christchurch become New Zealand's next super city – and is it be best place to live the "Kiwi dream?"

After the devastating earthquakes now more than a decade ago, the Garden City has slowly risen again, often being called the world's most modern and smartest city.

The rebuild might not be finished but New Zealand's second largest city remains a unique place, combining urban regeneration and innovation – the city is quickly becoming the country's tech centre - with history and heritage.

It has retained much of its renowned English quaintness - the most English city outside of England - with the meandering tranquillity of the Avon River, and its still-standing colonial architecture. But now it's also lined with sleek, modern buildings that has spruced up the place and given it a new lease of life.

All of that is set between the hills and the sea, the majestic Southern Alps and the almighty Pacific Ocean; one of the world's rare spots where you can ski and surf all in the same day. Christchurch is the gateway to Antarctica – and the giant playground of the South Island including the adventure capital of Queenstown.

We at NZME are promoting Christchurch as the best city in New Zealand and looking at what we need to do to make it the new Super City.

A place with a massive projected population boom - Christchurch city and its satellite towns are expected to grow 150,000 by 2048 - where house prices are still relatively affordable, with good schools, settled weather and high-achieving sports teams.

There is an argument – and not just from dyed-in-the-wool one-eyed Cantabrians – that it's the best place to live in the country.

But is it the right city for you? If not, Christchurch, then where? Where in New Zealand has everything a modern family needs?

Auckland has the people and jobs, but how does its work-life balance compare to, say, Dunedin, or the Capital? And is the deep south too cold, Welly too windy, Auckland too wet and humid, where Christchurch has the Goldilocks weather of being just right?

Take our quiz and find out where the best place is for you to live your Kiwi dream.