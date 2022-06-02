Queen Elizabeth: The world's most travelled monarch

In her seventy years on the throne Queen Elizabeth II has visited 140 countries and spend almost four years on state visits.

Having first arrived by steamship to New Zealand in 1953 and left by passenger jet in 2002, the Queen's Reign began in slow procession and by the mid sixties was flying supersonic on Concorde. Having undertaken over 280 state and commonwealth visits, she is arguably the most travelled monarch in history.

During these seven decades the way she travelled has changed, as have the attitudes to the commonwealth. She began her reign as Queen of over 30 countries and now she is monarch of 14. Though this has not slowed the Royal's appetite for travel.

Here is a deep dive into the Queen's seventy years travelling the globe.