NEW SOUTH WALES

WHAT: A coastal getaway south of Sydney

WHERE: Jervis Bay

WHY: Sometimes you just need to breathe in some fresh sea air, away from the big city. Sydney is a tried-and-true getaway for Kiwis but there's far more to New South Wales than just that famous harbour. Tourism Australia says Jervis Bay is home to some of the whitest sand in the world (go to Hyams, Huskisson and Pebbly beaches to see for yourself) and the region also boasts national parks, botanic gardens, scuba diving and a great chance to see whales and dolphins.

HOW TO GET THERE: It's less than three hours' drive from Sydney - self-drive, or catch the daily shuttle service from Sydney Airport.

TOP TIP: Humpback whale watching season runs from May until November.

QUEENSLAND

The Curated Plate festival gives Kiwis yet another good reason to visit the Sunshine Coast this winter. Photo / Supplied

WHAT: Curated Plate Festival

WHERE: Sunshine Coast

WHEN: August 8-11

WHY: Love food? Love sunshine? Love the beach? Love a winter destination that feels like summer? The Curated Plate ticks all these boxes and many more. The Sunshine Coast is a already a favourite destination for Kiwis looking to get away from our dark winters and this new gourmet food festival gives even more reason to head across the Ditch.

WHO YOU'LL MEET: In attendance will be famous chefs including Raymond Blanc, Peter Gilmore, Matt Stone and New Zealand's Monique Fiso, plus many more local and international names.

HOW TO GET THERE: Air New Zealand's direct seasonal Sunshine Coast service resumes on July 6.

TOP TIP: Events are likely to sell out so book well in advance.

Tropical North Queensland offers beach, bush and the Barrier Reef. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

WHAT: A Tropical holiday in the winterless North

WHERE: Port Douglas and surrounds, in Tropical North Queensland

WHY: Guaranteed warm weather and sunshine have long made Port Douglas a favourite winter destination for Kiwis. Instead of just flying and flopping at one resort, enjoy more of the region's highlights. Spend a night or two in Cairns at Riley, a new five-star Crystalbrook Collection hotel, then drive up the coast to Port Douglas. After a few days poolside, head to the tranquillity of the Daintree Rainforest, where you'll find peaceful retreats and the chance to be immersed in nature. This Unesco World Heritage site is 180 million years old and home to magnificent flora and fauna.

HOW TO GET THERE: Air New Zealand operates a seasonal direct service from Auckland to Cairns through the autumn and winter months.

TOP TIP: Visit outside school holidays to get the best deals.

VICTORIA

Houseboats are a great accommodation option for visitors to Echuca in regional Victoria, less than three hours' drive from Melbourne. Photo / Visit Victoria

WHAT: A regional riverside getaway

WHERE: Echuca, on the Murray River, north of Melbourne, on the south-western NSW border

WHY: Get away from the hipsters of inner-city Melbourne and head to this historic town where paddle-steamers roam the river and the pace of life is a little slower.

Echuca was once one of Australia's busiest inland ports - now it's a quaint little town with a warm climate and the chance to take it easy and unwind.

HOW TO GET THERE: Drive from Melbourne - it'll take you less than three hours direct, or meander through the cute country towns dotted along the route.

TOP TIP: Stay in a houseboat so you can explore the Murray River.

The 12 Apostles on Victoria's Great Ocean Road - just one of the sights on the Great South Western Touring Route, dubbed Australia's greatest road trip. Photo / Visit Victoria

WHAT: A regional road-trip

WHERE: The Great Southern Touring Route, a round-trip from Melbourne taking in Geelong, the Grampians National Park, the Great Ocean Road, Ballarat and Port Fairy.

WHY: Wineries, waterfalls, the 12 Apostles, lighthouses, indigenous art, historic towns, museums, galleries and great dining - this road-trip has a little something for everyone. Take anywhere from three to six days on this route, which has been described as Australia's greatest road-trip.

HOW TO GET THERE: Fly direct to Melbourne with Air NZ, Qantas, Jetstar or Virgin Australia, then pick up a rental car from the airport.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

A True North Adventure Cruise is a great way to see the rugged remoteness of Western Australia's Kimberley region. Photo / Supplied

WHAT: A True North Adventure Cruise

WHERE: The Kimberley, at the very north of Western Australia.

WHY: This untouched region feels almost like stepping back to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, with rock structures dating back billions of years and spectacular waterfalls at every turn. True North Cruises are the best way to see this remote environment - the vessels are purpose-built to go where bigger ships can't, plus the onboard helicopter gives a birds-eye view of this stunning landscape.

