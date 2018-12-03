If you're travelling with Air New Zealand this summer, you'll be able to post that sweet wingtip shot on Instagram in real time.

The airline has announced it will offer complimentary WiFi to customers on all WiFi enabled flights this summer.

Air New Zealand has begun rolling out WiFi on international flights, with the service available on four of its Boeing 777-300 aircraft and five of its Boeing 777-200 aircraft – which primarily operate on trans-Tasman, US and London routes.

"We've had great customer interest in our inflight Wi-Fi product since we first started rolling it out on our international jet fleet in October last year," Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace said.

"Offering free Wi-Fi over the summer period is a great way for our customers to be able to stay connected with friends and family."

The free WiFi will be available from December 1 to February 28 next year.

The standard charge for the service is $30 for a full flight to Australia and the Pacific Islands, or $40 for the duration of a flight to North America, Europe and Asia destinations. A $9 one-hour pass is also available on North America, Europe and Asia services.