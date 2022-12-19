Spend New Year's Eve in NZ. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand has not one, but two cities making the ‘Top 50 places to spend New Year’s Eve 2022′ list, according to Big 7 Travel.

Following a turbulent three years, which saw much of the world locked down or cloaked in Covid-19 apprehension, New Year’s Eve 2022 promises to be a reawakening of sorts.

Fortunately for kiwis, two of the best places to celebrate are in Aotearoa, according to global travel site Big 7 Travel.

The site asked its 1.5 million-strong social media followers for their votes, which were used along with data analysis to find the 50 best places to ring in 2023.

Both Auckland and Queenstown ranked in the comprehensive list, which details the best destinations to ring in the new year for families, friends and couples around the globe.

Auckland is also pipped as a great base for families on New Year's Eve. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland sneaks into 30th place

Coming in at number 30. Auckland. Notably for its time zone. While New Zealanders might take Aotearoa’s geographic positioning for granted, being one of the first places in the world to welcome in a new year is reason for (a double) celebration. While the rest of the planet is yet to put the bubbles on ice, Auckland is counting down the clock and watching fireworks ping off The Harbour Bridge and Sky Tower.

Auckland is also pipped as a great base for families, so if you and the whanau are staying in the city for New Year’s Eve, take Big 7 Travel’s advice and “head to Devonport” for the best views come midnight.

Queenstown ranked 22nd best

Not to be outdone by the North Island and found a whole eight spots up the list, Queenstown is ranked as the 22nd best place to see in the new year. Described as “the party capital of New Zealand” and pitched as a top spot for friends, Earnslaw Park is applauded for its “lineup of live music and entertainment.” Not surprisingly, the publication also notes Queenstown’s wealth of restaurants, clubs and bars.

Queenstown is ranked as the 22nd best place to see in the new year. Photo / Getty Images

Melbourne crowned the winner

As for the number one spot, well that went to our friends across the Tasman in Melbourne. For the first time in three years, the city is back to its hard-partying best. According to Big 7 Travel, “celebrations are billed to be the biggest yet, with fireworks from 30 CBD rooftops and celebration zones.” Having endured a particularly challenging pandemic, we’ll let them revel in the win.