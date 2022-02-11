Around the world in 60 shots: Sony World Photography Award

A collection of 61 photos from one of the world's most prestigious photography awards has been released, one for every country in the competition.

The National Award winners span the globe in breathtaking scale. From the top of the Bondhusvatnet Glacier in Norway to the giant Buddha on the highway to Wat Paknam in Thailand, the winning photos provide a snapshot into the world that many travellers have been missing.

340,000 images from 211 territories were entered into the Open Competition. With both pros and amateurs eligible to submit their snaps, it is largely regarded as the most competitive open competition for photography.

Photo / Sergio Carrasco, Mexico, Shortlist, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

These were further whittled down to just a handful of winners in the National Awards. A precursor to the overall winners which will be announced on 12 April, the selection of photos ordered by country were published this week to whet the appetite for more images and ignite some serious wanderlust.

"Now in its 15th year, the free-to-enter Awards are a global voice for photography, providing a vital insight into contemporary photography," says the World Photography Organisation.

Photo / Hans Kristian Strand, Norway, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Many of the images were taken at popular tourism spots and in wild travel locations.

Photographer Wonyoung Choi took an image of tower blocks floating in the clouds from a popular walk in Bukhansan, Korea.

"Lots of people climb the mountain to view the sunrise, but it's a rare sight to see the city covered in clouds as the sun rises," said Choi.

Photo / Wonyoung Choi, Korea (Republic of), Winner, National Awards, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Likewise Karu Sugiyama documented a popular Japanese pastime called 'moon viewing' or Tsukimi.

Kuwaiti photographer Mohammad Mirza was able to get the shot of a lifetime with a giant tusker elephant, named 'Craig'.

"Getting so close, within a few metres from this big bull, and shooting from a very low angle with a wide lens, requires some courage!" he said.

Photo / Mohammad Mirza, Kuwait, Winner, National Awards, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

In the Turkish tourism village near Goreme, Romanian photographer Teodor Toma found a sculptor crafting clay pots as souvenirs.

Photo / Teodor Toma, Romania, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Cultural capitals such as Berlin's "Museum Island" and Amsterdam cafes were also visited by the international shutterbugs.

There were some equally wild shots from remote corners of the globe, such as Yawar Abbas 'Golden Snake' taken from the Skardu desert in Pakistan.

Photo / Yawar Abbas, Pakistan, Winner, National Awards, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

The overall winners of the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions will have their images exhibited in Summerset House in London from April, before going on a world tour.

Photo / Tshabalala Bongani, South Africa, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Kaoru Sugiyama, Japan, 1st Place, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Viktor Einar Vilhelmsson, Iceland, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Raido Nurk, Estonia, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Metha Meiryna, Indonesia, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Mituhiro Okabe, Japan, 3rd Place, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Thanh Nguyen Phuc, Vietnam, Winner, National Awards, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Marianna Smolina, Russian Federation, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Yasuhiro Takachi, Japan, 2nd Place, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Harrie Coehorst, Netherlands, Winner, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Marcin Giba, Poland, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Juan Pablo Méndez Garzona, Guatemala, Shortlist, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Chin Leong Teo, Singapore, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Photo / Jenny Zhao, United States of America, Winner, National Awards, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

