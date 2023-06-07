The Old Jameson whiskey distillery, Dublin, Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

Boogie on down in Australia

Boogie down at sea on a disco-themed, three-night cruise on P&O Cruises’ Pacific Adventure. Departing from Sydney on July 27, this celebration of the magnificent disco era is priced from $615 each for an Oceanview Stateroom, though you’ll be upgraded, free of charge, to a Balcony Stateroom. Book by June 13. Flights from New Zealand to Sydney are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17461078

Enjoy a disco-themed cruise with P&O Cruises. Photo / Getty Images

Time to man-GO to Vanuatu

Take some time out from daily family life and book a six-night adults-only getaway at Mangoes Resort in Vanuatu. A favourite for its restaurant’s signature beef dish and cheesecake, the resort is in a peaceful location, with ready access to all Port Vila has to offer. Priced from $1279 each, twin-share, return Air Vanuatu flights from Auckland, daily breakfasts and free Wi-Fi are also covered. Book by June 19. Travel periods are August 1 to September 18, or October 10 to December 11, or January 16 to March 25.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/pi-vnu-mangoes-resort-CMPVLI2905

Mangoes Resort in Vanuatu has ready access to all Port Vila has to offer. Photo / Getty Images

Laugh yourself silly at sea

Laughter is good medicine – especially when it takes you away from a wet and cold winter. Book a Sit Down Comedy Cruise with P&O Cruises for three evenings of laughter, including a Comedy Cruise Gala. Priced from $474 each, twin-share, all main meals are covered by your fare. Departure for this round-trip is from Brisbane at 4pm on July 8. Flights from New Zealand to Queensland are additional.

Contact: Your own travel agent or P&O Cruises Australia, 0800 780 716 or pocruises.co.nz/cruises/comedy/i331

Book a ‘Sit Down Comedy Cruise’ with P&O Cruises for three evenings of laughter. Photo / Getty Images

The Emerald Isle - and its whiskey - awaits

Book yourself a trip to Ireland, with a three-night luxurious accommodation offer that comes with a tour of the Old Jameson Whiskey Distillery. Priced from $1795 each, twin-share, your stay at the five-star The Westin Dublin in a Heritage Deluxe Room, includes daily breakfasts. Book by June 16. Travel between September 1 and October 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/dublin/the-westin-dublin---the-old-jameson-distillery-tour-16318421

Take a tour of the Old Jameson Whiskey Distillery in Ireland. Photo / Supplied

Champagne celebrations at Auckland’s voco

To celebrate its first birthday, voco Auckland City Centre is offering a special accommodation package which comes with a bottle of Laurent Perrier Brut Champagne, breakfast for two, and complimentary valet parking. Priced from $346-a-night, this deal is valid for bookings made by June 22 for stays from May 22 to December 20.

Contact: voco Auckland City Centre, phone (09) 883 2999 or auckland.vocohotels.com