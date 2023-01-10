Lillie Rohan stays at the Sheraton Grand Hyde Park in Sydney.
Smack bang in the middle of Sydney’s hustle and bustle is a five-star hotel fit for an array of guests.
Whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, the hotel has one goal - to create the perfect respite away from the world.
And that’s exactly what it does.
Location: A huge pull for the hotel is its perfect inner-city location. Located across the road from Hyde Park, a block from Sydney’s CBD shopping centre and a refreshing 20-minute walk to the Sydney Opera House, its location allows you to see all the buzzing parts of Sydney while being close enough to a train or bus route to escape to the quieter parts.
Price: Starting at $351 per night
Perfect for: Business travels or a romantic getaway for two
First impressions: The hotel is grand and easy to spot from the street. Entering the lobby you are greeted with an impressive chandelier and a double staircase that looks as extravagant as it sounds. Check-in takes less than five minutes, and soon enough, you’re living it up in your lush suite.
Room: The thoughtfully designed rooms are the perfect mix of business and pleasure. Spacious, sophisticated and yet somehow homely, they exude calming energy and are furnished with a large king-sized bed, a work desk with an office chair that rivals your own, and a 55″ television. Alongside the lush furnishings are a mini fridge and a minibar with complimentary supplies for tea and coffee.
The special details come when booking your room, and are given the option of different city views. You can opt for a relaxing Hyde Park view or if you prefer to gaze over at the city, a city-side room. Each room is complete with a walk-in wardrobe fitted with an iron and ironing board.
Bathroom: The marble-tiled bathroom includes a large shower, a deep bath and a massive round mirror with a ring light. But the beauty of it is that you could forget your entire toilet bag and make it through your stay stress-free as the bathroom includes full shampoo, conditioner and body wash bottles, complimentary toothbrush, toothpaste, soaps and a comb.
Facilities: Keeping in mind how perfect this hotel is for those visiting for business, high-speed internet is provided as well as access to multiple channels including CNN and ESPN. On top of the practical amenities, each guest has access to a rooftop pool and a separate 24-hour gym. Those looking to relax can book a treatment at the Rejuvenation day spa.
Food and drink: The hotel features three on-site dining options, including Feast restaurant, which includes a market-fresh seafood buffet. The Gallery – a casual restaurant - and The Conservatory Bar are perfect for those wanting to enjoy a drink in Sydney without venturing into the CBD. However, if you want to get among the crowds, there are dozens of restaurants, cafes, bars and metro supermarkets close by.
Family-friendly: Each room allows space for a rollaway bed and a crib however, the hotel appears to be largely focused on providing a luxury stay for professionals or couples.
Sustainability: It seems the only thing this hotel lacks is a notable sustainability practice. With single-use toiletries and water bottles available at all times, they could still implement changes that would benefit the environment.
Accessibility: The hotel features accessible onsite parking and elevators, and the accessibility-approved rooms include changes to certain features to create an inclusive and comfortable stay for all guests.
Contact: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sydsi-sheraton-grand-sydney-hyde-park