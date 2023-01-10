Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park. Photo / Sheraton Hotel

Lillie Rohan stays at the Sheraton Grand Hyde Park in Sydney.

Smack bang in the middle of Sydney’s hustle and bustle is a five-star hotel fit for an array of guests.

Whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, the hotel has one goal - to create the perfect respite away from the world.

And that’s exactly what it does.

A grand entrance is fitting for the five-star hotel. Photo / Sheraton Hotel

Location: A huge pull for the hotel is its perfect inner-city location. Located across the road from Hyde Park, a block from Sydney’s CBD shopping centre and a refreshing 20-minute walk to the Sydney Opera House, its location allows you to see all the buzzing parts of Sydney while being close enough to a train or bus route to escape to the quieter parts.

Price: Starting at $351 per night

Perfect for: Business travels or a romantic getaway for two

First impressions: The hotel is grand and easy to spot from the street. Entering the lobby you are greeted with an impressive chandelier and a double staircase that looks as extravagant as it sounds. Check-in takes less than five minutes, and soon enough, you’re living it up in your lush suite.

Room: The thoughtfully designed rooms are the perfect mix of business and pleasure. Spacious, sophisticated and yet somehow homely, they exude calming energy and are furnished with a large king-sized bed, a work desk with an office chair that rivals your own, and a 55″ television. Alongside the lush furnishings are a mini fridge and a minibar with complimentary supplies for tea and coffee.

The special details come when booking your room, and are given the option of different city views. You can opt for a relaxing Hyde Park view or if you prefer to gaze over at the city, a city-side room. Each room is complete with a walk-in wardrobe fitted with an iron and ironing board.

You can hand-pick your view and decide whether to look over the city or Hyde Park. Photo / Sheraton Hotel

Bathroom: The marble-tiled bathroom includes a large shower, a deep bath and a massive round mirror with a ring light. But the beauty of it is that you could forget your entire toilet bag and make it through your stay stress-free as the bathroom includes full shampoo, conditioner and body wash bottles, complimentary toothbrush, toothpaste, soaps and a comb.

Facilities: Keeping in mind how perfect this hotel is for those visiting for business, high-speed internet is provided as well as access to multiple channels including CNN and ESPN. On top of the practical amenities, each guest has access to a rooftop pool and a separate 24-hour gym. Those looking to relax can book a treatment at the Rejuvenation day spa.

Food and drink: The hotel features three on-site dining options, including Feast restaurant, which includes a market-fresh seafood buffet. The Gallery – a casual restaurant - and The Conservatory Bar are perfect for those wanting to enjoy a drink in Sydney without venturing into the CBD. However, if you want to get among the crowds, there are dozens of restaurants, cafes, bars and metro supermarkets close by.

The rooms are spacious and sophisticated yet homely. Photo / Sheraton Hotel

Family-friendly: Each room allows space for a rollaway bed and a crib however, the hotel appears to be largely focused on providing a luxury stay for professionals or couples.

Sustainability: It seems the only thing this hotel lacks is a notable sustainability practice. With single-use toiletries and water bottles available at all times, they could still implement changes that would benefit the environment.

Accessibility: The hotel features accessible onsite parking and elevators, and the accessibility-approved rooms include changes to certain features to create an inclusive and comfortable stay for all guests.

Contact: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sydsi-sheraton-grand-sydney-hyde-park