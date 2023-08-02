Hotel review: Riverside views at Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt

Sebel Lower Hutt Wellington hotel. Photo / Supplied

Location: Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt is in the Lower Hutt city centre, with the Hutt River on one side and the Riddiford Gardens on the other.

Perfect for: People who want to stay in the heart of the city but avoid the hustle and bustle of Wellington central. Those who appreciate easier access to nature and walking tracks will like being out in the Hutt Valley, which has a range of activities available for families with children, as well as adults without kids. Only 15 minutes drive from Wellington city, it’s a great spot to stay for anyone wanting to visit Wellington or Wairarapa with a base somewhere in the middle.

Price: From $219 per night.

First impressions: Walking up to the hotel’s front door, you can see a cosy seating area with armchairs and couches, where people can sit and work with their laptops or enjoy a non-alcoholic welcome drink. The lobby is lush and bright, with a glimpse through to the bar and restaurant. The customer service is quick and efficient, and the staff are welcoming.

The lobby area at the Sebel Wellington is bright and spacious. Photo / Supplied

Room: The river view suite has a comfortable lounge area with a fold-out couch if needed, kitchenette, and a TV. Meanwhile in the bedroom area there is a second TV mounted in front of a large bed, and plenty of lighting options and USB plug slots.

The room is also stocked with an iron and board, and a safe, as well as a torch.

Bathroom: There’s a spacious shower and well-lit vanity, with products from The French Note White Tea collection. Vanity kits, shower caps and sanitary bags are included, and a hair dryer is also available. The bathroom also has a washing machine and clothes dryer installed.

Food and drink: Sebel’s on-site restaurant and pasticceria, Grazie, offers a range of delicious Italian dishes made in-house, even down to the pasta, which is made with machines imported from Italy.

NZ Herald Travel was able to sample a degustation of the menu, including arancini, ravioli, gnocchi, and carpaccio. The beautifully-presented and even better-tasting food was complimented by wine matches chosen by food and beverage manager Ankit Sharma, who provided a range of wines from Italy and New Zealand.

A serving of carpaccio at the Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt's restaurant Grazie. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

While a degustation is not listed on the menu, Sarin Hotels corporate executive chef Ashish Dhar said with enough forewarning guests could request the degustation if they wanted to taste as much of the menu as possible.

For those wanting to start their morning with a hearty meal, the hotel cafe is also open for breakfast and lunch.

Facilities: Guests can request use of an access card to the City Fitness gym next door. The hotel also has parking for a fee, and Wi-Fi is included.

In the neighbourhood: The hotel is in the Lower Hutt town centre, just a five-minute walk from Queensgate Mall and the recently-opened Event cinema, even closer to other shops, cafes and restaurants. You’re also a minute or two from the river if you fancy a stroll, or five to 10 minutes’ drive from Petone. Nearby, there’s also the Lower Hutt War Memorial Library and the events centre.

A view of the bedroom in the river view suite at the Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Accessibility: Guests can book specifically designed accessible units, which come with spacious bathrooms and lowered kitchen facilities.

Contact: thesebel.com/new-zealand/sebel-wellington-lower-hutt