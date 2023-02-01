Hotel review: Rarotonga’s Pacific Resort at Muri Beach perfect for family holidays

If you're travelling with kids, the staff at Rarotonga's Pacific Resort will treat them like royalty. Photo / Tim Roxborogh

Tim Roxborogh stays at Pacific Resort Rarotonga on Muri Beach

Location: Right on the prime real estate that is Muri Beach on the southeastern side of Rarotonga, 20 minutes by car from the airport.

Style: Immaculate but understated Polynesian luxury. A 4.5 star boutique beach resort with gardens almost as striking as that famous Rarotongan white sand. Think oversized tropical plants, meandering waterways, thatched rooves, earthy tones, wicker furniture and smiling staff who know you by name from day one.

Perfect for: Family holidays, honeymoons, weddings or getaways with friends.

First impressions: That this is a place that just seems to get everything right. The entrance and open-air lobby reminded me of the best kind of high-end Southeast Asian beach resorts, as did all the glorious foliage and manicured lawns. Then there’s the fact the staff genuinely appeared happy we were staying, followed by the realisation that even though we weren’t beachfront, we didn’t mind one bit given the beauty of the gardens and the comfort of our villa.

Rooms: There are 64 rooms, suites and villas across the resort with ours a 120sq m Premium Garden Villa, adorned with Polynesian artworks and carvings. We had a full kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living area and yes, our own secluded outdoor courtyard with sun loungers, a sheltered dining area and barbecue.

Bathroom: Marble, stone-mosaic tiles, Bathe Marine Skincare amenities (New Zealand-made and with kelp extract and phytoplankton), and most importantly, outstanding acoustics for singing.

Food and drink: From pina coladas on the beach to mojitos at the Barefoot Bar, the cocktail game at the Pacific Resort is strong. Food-wise, Sandals Restaurant and the Barefoot Bar combine tropical ambience with generously portioned, first-rate dining. Whether it was the beef burger, the fish of the day or the unexpected triumph of the curry of the day, I ended the holiday with my waistline very grateful I’d also done a half-marathon in Aitutaki.

Facilities: A deceptively large swimming pool if you get bored of the perfection of the lagoon, a laundry, a kids club, water sports equipment including kayaks and paddle boards, a nail salon, spa complex and a tour desk.

In the neighbourhood: The Pacific Resort is adjacent to an island-dotted lagoon with said islands all within a short paddle from the main beach. Beyond the lagoon, there are close-by bars, restaurants and jungle trails, as well as the excellent Maire Nui Gardens.

Family friendly: My wife and I were travelling with our 3-year old daughter, who was treated like a princess by all the staff. They would even set a place at the dinner table for Riley’s favourite soft toy, Prudence The Piggy. Along with the kids’ club, there are tubs filled with beach toys, a calm lagoon safe for children, and a strong vibe of “the village raising the child” that made us feel so much more at home than we ever anticipated.

Accessibility: Steps and uneven ground on pathways mean the resort is not suitable for wheelchair users.

Sustainability: Keeping Muri Lagoon pristine is a top priority at the resort and much emphasis is put on the treatment of wastewater as well as the safe redistribution of greywater. And from the focus on local produce to the application of solar power, the Pacific Resort is a place that walks the walk.

Contact: pacificresort.com/rarotonga