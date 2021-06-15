Hotel review: Auckland's Airedale Boutique Suites

A King Suite at Auckland's Airedale Boutique Suites, a hotel on Queen St close to Aotea Centre, Town Hall, the Civic and many more of the city's attractions. Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Holmes stays at Auckland's Airedale Boutique Suites

Location: On the corner of Queen and Airedale streets, in the heart of Auckland City.

Style: A classic art deco tower block, modernised for ultimate comfort while still retaining some heritage style. The 1956 heritage-listed building has a rich history — it was built on the site of previous Auckland entertainment venue, the Trocadero Dine and Dance, and was the city's tallest tower block for a time. It was repurposed from office block to hotel/apartments in 1999, then went through extensive renovations and reopened last year.

Perfect for: Those heading to events at the Town Hall, Aotea Centre, Civic, or easy access to the great dining on Karangahape Rd.

Price: Rooms from $270 per night. Book direct before September 16 and you'll receive a 23 per cent discount for stays until September 30.

First impressions: The lobby is light, bright, with a jewel-toned seating area and friendly staff at the reception desk. Check-in was quick and easy.

Leaving the lift on the fifth floor, the corridors and ceilings are dark painted, with a rich red and navy art deco print carpet leading to a striking photo installation at the end — a black-and-white picture of a 1920s couple learning to foxtrot.

Rooms: I'd expected things to be cramped because of the inner-city location, but my Premier Studio Suite was surprisingly spacious. Large windows looked out to the city, but double glazing kept most of the noise outside. The room felt well designed, with separate areas for luggage rack/wardrobe, sitting area, kitchenette and beds. I was staying with a friend, so we had twin single beds which were incredibly comfortable with high-quality linen.

Bathroom: Marble tiled walls and floor, good shower pressure — although it took a long time for the hot water to come through.

Food and drink: The onsite Trocadero restaurant and bar is open for breakfast from 6.30 to 10am, dinner from 5 to 9pm, and 24 hours for room service. And unlike most hotels, there is no additional charge for room service, which meant we were able to enjoy breakfast in bed.

Facilities: Free Wi-Fi, fitness centre and guest laundry, valet parking available for $45 per night.

In the neighbourhood: Everything Auckland City has to offer — dining, arts, theatre, nightlife, shopping and more. The Airport SkyBus picks up and drops off right outside, and there are many public transport routes on the doorstep.

Family friendly: Rollaway bedding able to be added to Premier room categories, children's channel and casting ability on in-room TVs, rooms can be allocated on the same floor for larger family bookings.

Accessibility: Rooms available with accessible features, including lower bed heights, chairs designed to allow easier access from wheelchair to seat, items in room (glassware, minibar etc) lowered to bench height, and bathrooms with wet-floor showers, handrails and lower basins.

Sustainability: The standard hotel claim to only replace towels and linen every second day or on request. But despite being called Earths Botanics, the complimentary toiletries were single use plastic.

Contact: scenichotelgroup.co.nz

