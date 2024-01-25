Visit the legendary Guinness Storehouse, where a complimentary pint will be pulled for you, in this week's Dublin deal. Photo / Enda Kavanagh

Immerse yourself in Dublin

Enjoy your favourite tipple in an historic candle-lit Irish tavern or dress up for high-end dining in one of Dublin’s fine restaurants. A three-night stay at Cassidys Hotel, located in the heart of the city, is priced from $859 each, twin-share. The hotel forms one of the city’s Georgian terraces on Parnell Square. You’ll also visit the legendary Guinness Storehouse, where a complimentary pint will be pulled for you. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by March 31. Travel between November 5 and December 23.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Cruise the coasts of Europe

Escape New Zealand’s winter this year by visiting Greece, Italy, Spain and France. Your transport? Princess Cruises’ new ship, Sun Princess. Departing from Athens on Saturday, July 27, this cruise offers plenty of land excursions, including a visit to the ruins in Athens and Pompeii or wine and cheese tastings in Marseille, and exploring in Montenegro, Naples, Rome in Italy and Barcelona, Spain. Priced from $4300 each, twin-share, for a Princess Standard Fare, flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Princess Cruises, 0800 780 717 or check out princess.com

Snorkel among incredible, colourful corals on an island-hopping trip in Palawan. Photo / Supplied

Experience the islands of the Philippines

A nine-day Palawan island-hopping trip in the Philippines will have you snorkelling among incredible, colourful corals, lazing on endless beaches, and even diving to a WWII shipwreck. You’ll visit the world-renowned Nacpan beach and Puerto Princesa’s secret underground river. Priced from $2186 each, twin-share, internal flights in the Philippines are included. There is an option, too, to add a four-day boat expedition to more than a dozen islands. Flights from New Zealand to Manila are additional. There are several November and December departures to choose from.

Contact: Contiki, freephone 0508 266 8454 or check out contiki.com

Enjoy an island adventure

A 10-night tropical adventure, sailing aboard Pacific Adventure from Sydney to Vanuatu’s pristine waters is priced from $1154 each, twin-share. You’ll snorkel in the crystal-clear sea at Mystery Island, horse-ride in Port Vila, take a scenic drive in Lifou and watch the turtles in Noumea’s Amedee Island Marine Reserve. Flights from New Zealand to Sydney are additional. The departure day is May 13.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz

Cruise along the Mediterranean for half the usual price. Photo / Supplied

See the sights of the Mediterranean

Ten nights of cruising the Mediterranean are on sale for half the usual price. Seven Seas Grandeur departs from Istanbul on June 11 this year, with an array of destinations including the isles of Mytilini and Mykonos, the vibrant cities of Limassol, Antalya, Bodrum, Heraklion in Crete, and Athens. Your booking will also be upgraded two levels to a Superior Suite. Priced from $12,115 each, twin-share, this deal must be booked by February 29.

Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz