Family fun in the Waikato with Kiwi Guardians

Ceana Priest discovers mining relics and Jurassic forests while ticking off Toyota Kiwi Guardians adventures in Waikato and the Coromandel

Sometimes the destination is not enough. After stoically surviving the car journey, budding explorers can become underwhelmed during family nature walks. But come prepared with a Toyota Kiwi Guardians' adventure map, and you'll easily get a few hours from the most reluctant kid.

Let them take charge as they navigate tunnels lit by glowworms and clamber over bush-clad ancient lava flows. Follow the maps to discover quirky facts and local history while ticking off hundreds of epic adventures crammed between Whāngārei and Stewart Island. Bonus, look for code words on the Guardian posts to claim cool wooden medals. Download adventure maps from doc.govt.nz

Here are some examples of what Waikato and Coromandel's adventure maps have to offer.

Windows Walk, Karangahake Gorge

Gold fever was rampant at Karangahake Gorge by the 1900s. Tramlines clung to steep mountainsides, and smoke belched from ore-crushing batteries built beside Waitawheta River. This adventure explores remnants from these challenging endeavours.

Start by crossing the suspension bridge and climbing the stairs. After peering into the deep roasting kilns, follow the tramline as it passes the Talisman battery ruins - where kids can clamber over its hulking remains – before the trail disappears into a mining tunnel. Inside, windows carved into the rock face create dramatic pockets of light that illuminate the tunnel's wooden beams, and give lofty views of the gorge. Take a torch to explore the small side tunnels but remember to turn it off to see the twinkling glow worms. Clamber down the steep staircase and cross another suspension bridge as you head back to the car park.

Accessibility: Walking only. Includes stairs, dark tunnels and uneven surfaces.

Time: Allow 60 min (about 2.5km) for the loop.

Location: Karangahake Reserve. SH2 between Paeroa and Waihī.

Facilities: Cafe and toilets.

Dogs: No dogs allowed.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, Waipā

This ancient forest is teeming with rare and endangered critters, flora and wildlife. Protected by a nearly 50-kilometre-long pest-proof fence (which volunteers diligently monitor 24 hours a day), this thriving eco-system is the country's largest mainland ecological island.

Alba Watkins and Finley Priest-Jacobs adventuring at Sanctuary Mountain Maugatautari. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Clamber up the 16m-high tower to eyeball the tree canopy and its tuneful residents. Bring your binoculars to spy on the nationally endangered hihi/stitchbird that calls this maunga home, or listen carefully for the haunting sound of the North Island kōkako. At night, the Western North Island brown kiwi makes an appearance in the undergrowth. If your avian knowledge needs some work, the visitor centre team can help with excellent resources. There are a variety of walk lengths through the enclosure. Don't miss grabbing an icecream or a cuppa to support the trust that maintains the enclosure. Entry fees apply. sanctuarymountain.co.nz

Accessibility: Walking only on well-graded paths.

Time: Allow 60 min to 120 min within the enclosure.

Location: Tari Rd at Pukeatua. About 35 min south of Cambridge.

Facilities: Cafe and toilets.

Dogs: No dogs allowed.

Lake Rotopiko, Ōhaupō

Volunteers have built an impressive activity trail for kids to tackle as they ramble around this pristine peat lake. Grab a trail map at the entrance to this pest-proof enclosure and follow the mown pathway to the Lake Circuit sign – walking clockwise is recommended.

From the pontoon, scout for critters darting through the murky waters of this 10,000-year-old peat lake, or look for the mysterious pūweto/spotless crake making a rare appearance near the shoreline. At the Eels and Ladders game, see the length of an endangered native kūwharuwharu/longfin eel discovered in New Zealand – yikes!

Enjoy peat lake rambles with the family at Waikato's Lake Rotopiko. Photo / Outdoor Kid

The boardwalk sidles past regenerating native trees and a wooden viewing platform towards the home of possibly the world's teeniest caterpillar – Fred the Thread. You can spot the wiggly lines it makes on the cane rush stems. The Jurassic Loop is a worthwhile 10-minute detour through a stand of lofty kahikatea trees with wizened buttresses looming out of the ground.

Accessibility: Buggy-friendly around the lake. Walking only on the Jurrasic Loop.

Time: Allow 60 min (about 1.5km) for both walks. More if avidly completing all the activities.

Facilities: Basic toilet near the car park. Picnic tables and seating.

Location: 4km south of Ōhaupō. Entrance is only accessible southbound on SH3 between Sowerby and Jary roads.

Dogs: No dogs allowed.

Wairēinga/Bridal Veil Falls, Te Mata

Legend says this mystical bush-clad amphitheatre is home to mist-dwelling fairies who seduce travellers with their musical prowess. But with 261 steps separating visitors from swoon-worthy views of the 55m-high waterfall, it's unlikely any beguiling tunes will be heard above the huffing and puffing. Luckily, two viewing platforms perched on the edge of an ancient lava flow are easily accessible for younger explorers or those feeling less energetic. Both have stunning views of Pakoka River's dramatic detour on its journey to Aotea Harbour.

Legend says that Waikato's Bridal Veil Falls is home of mist-dwelling fairies. Photo / Travelblog9 - Dreamstime

For views of towering raw rock and misty rainbows, make the energetic trek to the base of the falls. Catch your breath at the nīkau shrouded mid-way point and look for the reserve's unique spider orchid. From the bottom bridge, the hard basalt rock forming the lip of the falls is visible, and it's clear why the falls are so aptly named.

Accessibility: Buggy-friendly to the upper viewing platforms, then steps galore.

Time: Allow 60 min return to lower viewing bridge.

Facilities: Toilet near the car park.

Location: After Te Uku (SH23) follow the signs on Te Mata Rd to Kāwhia Rd.

Dogs: No dogs allowed.

Ceana Priest is the author of family-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks. outdoorkid.co.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com