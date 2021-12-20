See NZ's most popular islands in a brand new way

Sometimes travel is all about the destination and not the journey. The annoyance of dealing with passports (has it expired already?), border controls, overpriced taxi rides and disappointing hotels (mould and roaches in the bathroom isn't five-star?) is like, so 2019.



Thankfully we don't need these hassles, or time in airport gate-lounges with bored kids, to escape to an island of golden sands, warm(ish) waters and lush vegetation. There are plenty right on our doorstep and dotted all around Aotearoa.

Although many of us can't get out and about right now due to lockdown restrictions, it's a good time to do your research because some of these destinations will require booking and planning ahead. We've started with the easiest-to-get-to options where you can stay overnight closest to Auckland, before moving further afield. Although please note, Waiheke and Great Barrier Island are open to residents only under current lockdown restrictions.