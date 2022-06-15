There are plenty of great new eateries to sample in the Garden City. Photo / Getty Images

There are plenty of great new eateries to sample in the Garden City. Photo / Getty Images

Alexia Santamaria checks out some of Christchurch's newest dining hotspots.

Writing something for a travel publication on new places to eat in a city is an interesting task in a Covid world. What is considered new now? Opened this year? Or opened since our worlds all got turned upside down? Since many Kiwis have done a lot less travel since the beginning of 2020 (and since so many great places have opened in Christchurch in that time frame) it's only fair to wind back a bit further than just this year. If you haven't been to Ōtautahi since before Covid you are in for a delicious surprise - with everything from exceptional pink buns to fabulous fine dining. One trip may not actually be enough.

Here are some recent tasty openings:

Tom's

The new kid on the Southwark St block (but far from new to Christchurch's food scene - he was part of the team that set up Frances Nation Grocer) is Tom's. If you've ever had a sweet treat from Christchurch favourite Cakes by Anna, you'll be delighted to know that Tom is her brother. Everything is great here, but people go particularly gaga for the egg sandwich and pink buns, and rightly so. They are the kind of lunch or morning tea items you dream about for a long time after you've eaten them. www.instagram.com/toms_southwarkst/

Locals go gaga for the egg sandwich at Tom's. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Seven

Seven is the new restaurant in the Muse Art Hotel. She's slick, chic modern and elegant and has a range of dishes you'll love to share with a group of friends at one of the cute leather booths - or at a barstool looking out over the city lights to the Port Hills. Don't miss the duck fat potato bar, or the grilled oyster mushrooms with crema, charcoal oil and horseradish if they are on the menu. www.sevendining.co.nz

Hokitika Sandwich Company

Now it's not only the folks of the west coast who get a piece of this excellent sandwich action as Hokitika Sandwich Company has opened in Christchurch too - and the locals are flockin'. Bread is baked from scratch every day locally, meat is free-range, and condiments are made in-house. Go early in case they sell out of your favourite. It happens. www.facebook.com/TheHokitikaSandwichCompany/

South Town Club

If you are totally over the same old, same old brunch menu, South Town Club is the place to go. And once you've demolished your lucky dip breakfast dumplings or Caribbean doubles filled with curried chickpeas, sesame pickled cucumbers, mango chutney, coriander and toasted coconut, make sure you have one of their outrageously addictive giant cookies - warmed of course - with your cup of expertly made Coffee Supreme. www.southtownclub.co.nz

South Town Club is the place to go for brunch with a delicious twist, as well as great coffee. Photo / Alexia Santamaria



