Flying saucers and a 'virtual farm' win big in NZ's best Airbnb awards

Nick McQuoid's childhood obsession with the Futuro Houses has turned into New Zealand's most unique Airbnb. Photo / Supplied

Is there anything more Airbnb than a flying saucer you can sleep in?

The central Canterbury flying saucer has landed a space on the list of New Zealand's best BnBs.

The annual Airbnb Host Awards have been announced, highlighting some of the best independently owned accommodation around the country.

From a small holding offering hands-on experiences with livestock to an Area 51-inspired listing that looks like a UFO - the awards categories include the best 'unique' listing on the rentals website and Airbnb Host of the Year.

This year Susan Taylor from Rotorua has taken home the top honour as New Zealand's Host of the Year. She converted her husband's home office into a BnB, overlooking Lake Okareka, five years ago.

She says the project started as a hobby, and takes a very easy going approach to hosting guests.

"We do it because we enjoy it."

Host of the Year: Susan Taylor started an Airbnb five years ago as a hobby. Photo / Supplied

She has hosted mostly New Zealanders since an American family took shelter with her during the National lockdown in March 2020, but the make up of guests is back to about 80 per cent international visitors.

"It's gone full circle," she says.

Inspired by her own travels she feels the best hosts are relaxed and on hand with local knowledge, but have a light touch.

When asked if she had any advice to other hosts she says: "pick up on your guests' cues' and don't feel pressured to impress.

"Are they someone who's come looking for adrenaline sports, or do they just want to chill out? Are they looking for suggestions or some personal space?"

Loft in Bay of Plenty: The Rotorua listing by Susan Taylor, Airbnb Host of the Year 2022. Photo / Supplied

While there has been a recent trend for more hands-off hosting and guests seeing little more of their hosts than a key lock box, many travellers now appreciate the welcome and local knowledge of a host that lives on site.

Its been a great way to "meet some really neat people and feel like you're travelling, even when you're not".

"It's come as a complete surprise, we're really delighted."

The best bnbs in New Zealand

The Best Unique Listing belongs to Nick McQuoid in Ohoka, north of Christchurch.

The Futuro House is an original prefabricated Finnish pod from 1974, designed to look like a flying saucer. With three bedrooms fitted out with designer furniture and a private pool, the whole experience is designed with a nod to retro space-age fantasy.

Host McQuoid has been a huge fan of Futuro Houses since childhood memories of driving past a pod on the River Avon in the family car. The odd-shaped prefab cabins are extremely collectable, He has owned at least 4.

"We've had guests from all over the world - the US and Australia - travel especially to stay in it. You get everyone, from real fans of 70s, mid-century architecture to people wanting to have a kids' birthday party in a UFO."

Retro interior of the Area 51 Futuro House. Photo / Supplied

As a host McQuoid even offers a shuttle service from Christchurch Airport for out of town visitors, in an EV sports car. Beam us up!

For a more subtle design direction, Daniel Smith's eco-home with views over Long Bay is built to make the most of the surrounding beaches.

Similarly harmonious is the Skylark Cabin. The designer bach on a Ben Ohau ranch won Best Nature Experience. Built with a giant circular skylight, Liz Harpleton's back country cabin is designed with stargazers in mind.

Best Nature Stay NZ - Liz Harpleton, Skylark House. Photo / Supplied

Best New Host, which is awarded to the top ranking holiday house listed in the past year, went to Becs McCarthy for her Stables Cottage in Kumeu. Slap in the middle of the region's best cellar doors, visitors are spoilt for choice.

Finally the 'Best Experience' was won by Arthur Chin in Palmerston North, for his "Virtual Farm Tour".

Over the past three years the ex-banker has guided 11,000 visitors from 32 different countries through his small holding in the central North Island. His kunekune pigs have become internet famous, hosting up to 800 visitors at a time on video calls.

Arthur Chin and his Palmerston North Farm were voted the 'most magical' Airbnb experience. Photo / Supplied

"99.9 per cent of our guests are from overseas. But we have a lot of corporate bookings.

''We've had the likes of the Obama Foundation, Tesla and various banks tuning in for farm tours."

It was a hit with businesses and teams working from home, and those missing international travel.

He says the project was originally to keep him in pocket money for pies and out of his wife's hair.

Having never done anything in tourism before, he was surprised by the success.

The virtual farm has gone on to win national awards, including a nomination at the International Business Awards.

"Virtual events are becoming part of the way people choose their next trip," he says.

The technology has allowed for low-impact tourism and the ability to instantly reach people thinking about travel to New Zealand.

Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb's Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said she was honoured to recognise the country's best hosts.

"We know that hosts put in tremendous effort to ensure their listings are unique, curated and full of thoughtful touches that allow guests to immerse themselves in a truly unique experience to remember."

Winning Hosts were selected based on booking data and guest reviews, with finalists chosen by a panel of judges that included Wheeldon and Felicity Stevens.

