Doing stand-up at New York's comedy cellar is on Pax Assadi's travel bucket list. Photo / Unsplash

Comedian and presenter Pax Assadi looks back on his favourite travels.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

It was to visit my mother’s side of the family in Pakistan. I will never forget the day we landed in Thailand for transit and being hit with that level of humidity when I stepped off the plane, I immediately started sucking the air like a goldfish on land. All I wanted was some non-wet oxygen.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Either going to Pakistan and spending my entire summer holiday in a rural Pakistani village, flying kites, eating raw sugar cane and playing rap music to my fascinated aunties and uncles. Or driving down to Rotorua over the long weekend and sitting in hot pools all day (it was mostly for my dad).

Who has most inspired your travels?

My wife. She has been all over the world and her experiences make me want to see more of it.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

There are two. Going to Montreal in the winter as a teenager felt like I was in some kind of snow-covered Christmas movie.

And when my wife and I went to Melbourne to see the Aussie Boomers play the US men’s basketball team at Marvel Stadium. It was incredible because I’m a huge basketball nerd and also because the kids didn’t come with us.

And the worst?

I got massive gastro the fourth time we went to Pakistan. I lost 8kg.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

Buy the biggest suitcase money can buy so I don’t have to overthink it.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

I was surprised by Vanuatu. This is neither good nor bad. But I didn’t think it would be as busy as it was. Till that point, I had never been to a Pacific Island and I was expecting something much more quiet but it honestly felt like I was somewhere in Southeast Asia.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Dunedin, with my wife (who wasn’t my wife at the time). Her house was on a hill and we stayed up talking all night until the sun came up and we watched it in her living room. Did I know that was going to happen so I kept her awake to manufacture this romantic moment and make her fall deeper in love with me? No … of course not.

Pax Assadi. Photo / Supplied

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Aggressively sit on my couch.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The only thing I miss about home is my wife and kids. If they are with me, I don’t really miss home that much. I only realise I missed home once I’m walking through Auckland airport and have the unmistakable feeling of comfort that can only be had when you are in a place that feels so familiar.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

New York. It’s the mecca of stand-up comedy and I would love to fulfil a dream and do stand-up at the Comedy Cellar.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

The first moment you walk out of the overseas terminal and take in the smell of a completely different place.

Pax Assadi appears in Endangered Species Aotearoa with WWF, Mondays 8.30pm on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+