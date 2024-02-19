Eat, pray, get stuck in traffic? One Bali shortcut has changed a lot in just 10 years. Photo / Agunng Parameswara, Getty Images

There are many things you should not do when visiting Bali.

Don’t sit on chairs made of wicker. Don’t take your clothes off and hug a 700-year-old tree. The list gets wackier by the second.

However, another thing is being warned against in the Indonesian hotspot: Don’t cross the Canggu ‘shortcut’, reports Escape.

Canggu, a once-trendy spot in Bali which attracted the likes of young life coaches, digital nomads, travel influencers and yoga instructors, is now quickly becoming the new Kuta as it attracts more and more people.

As a result, the busy town has seen a once-quiet “shortcut” become a bustling traffic jam inducer.

A travel-related Instagram creator @balilivin posted a clip showing just how out of hand the traffic had gotten on the Canggu road.

The post was captioned, “Canggu shortcut today”, and showed an overwhelmingly-large group of motorists trying to squeeze onto the narrow street.

Social media users were shocked by the video and the sheer number of people stuck in the traffic jam.

One person wrote: “Unreal!!!! I remember nothing there just 10 years ago.”

Another shared: “This is why you don’t go to Bali.”

Other comments read: “So many modern clubs yet they forgot to widen the road,” “So happy I live in Seminyak” and “Eat, Pray, Stuck (in traffic). Repeat.”

“If this was a few days ago ahah I ditched my Gojek and decided to walk 2km and ended up being faster by foot than anyone on the bike,” another wrote.

The clip is a stark contrast to what the road used to look like 14 years ago, with one picture posted by @thecanggupole showing the street in 2010.

In the picture, the shortcut was quiet, empty and seemed to be just a gravel road.

Not everyone is riled up by the shortcut’s sudden popularity, with other social media users reminding people that busy roads are not unique to Bali. One person wrote: “EVERY TOURIST HOTSPOT ON THE PLANET will be the same,” as another said: “This is not regular ... I take this road almost every day.”

Another person shared: “I was in Bali for the fourth time in September and, as always, I gave Canggu a wide berth.”

One popular comment on the post was: “I’d rather be stuck in traffic on a scooter in Bali than heading to work in Australia,” and we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.



