12 top tips for perfecting the campervan lifestyle

Veteran campervanner Sarah Bennett offers her best tips and tricks for roadtrips.

When our pup tent split at the seams many years ago, we bought ourselves a Hiace camper and never looked back. When it comes to convenience, freedom and fun, it’s hard to beat campervan travel. But that’s not to say it’s all blue skies and open roads.

Road-tripping in a tiny home can be tricky. Inclement weather, limited mod-cons, being cooped up with your loved ones with nowhere to run … this is a holiday where a little forward planning goes a long way. Here are some tips.

When it comes to freedom and fun, it’s hard to beat campervan travel. Photo / Getty Images

Go slow

Allow plenty of time, avoiding the temptation to overload your itinerary with bucket-list ticks that’ll mean you see everything through the windscreen. By driving shorter distances you’ll not only be safer but also have more time for the spontaneity and relaxation that makes for a super-memorable holiday.

Travel off-peak

Stopping wherever and whenever you wish is one of the great joys of campervanning. To maximise this flexibility, holiday off-peak when campervan sites and visitor attractions have more capacity. Campervan hire will also be cheaper, too.

Stay in holiday parks

For self-contained campers, responsible freedom camping is an economical option in your accommodation mix, but eventually, you’ll need to hook into additional facilities. Hosted by locals, holiday parks offer laundry, rubbish and recycling depots, dump station, mains power and wi-fi, among other necessities. Kids will love fun stuff such as playgrounds, games rooms and swimming pools, too.

Kids love the fun stuff at campgrounds and holiday parks. Photo / Getty Images

Be communal

Make new friends as you go by using communal facilities such as camp shelters, kitchens and barbecue areas. Besides the life-affirming vibe of meeting new people, you’ll also get first-person travel advice for the places you visit.

Do your research

A reputable guidebook or other independent source of travel information will enrich your trip by helping you do more and go deeper. Be wary of relying solely on free information online where false ratings and other vested interests abound. For foolproof advice, talk to the folks at local visitor information centres and fellow travellers you meet.

Prepare to be outdoors

Cabin fever will set in pretty quickly if you don’t brave the elements, so get ready to get on with it. Don sturdy shoes and other decent outdoor clothing such as merino under layers and a good windbreaker. Pack two hats (sun and snuggly), sunscreen, and insect repellent as odds are you’ll encounter sandflies and mozzies. And remember to keep your campervan closed up when they’re on the wing.

Come dusk, remember to keep your campervan closed up and the mozzies out. Photo / Getty Images

Ventilate your wagon

From the health and safety department comes a recommendation that you ventilate your campervan regularly to purge moisture, carbon dioxide and other unwanted gas. Open doors and windows when you can. Don’t use the gas stove for heating and never leave gas appliances running when you’re asleep or away from your vehicle.

Eat local

Seeking out fresh produce and other local provisions not only keeps you well-fed, it also channels your dollars directly into the hands of locals – a key tenet of truly sustainable tourism. As well as looking for the likes of bakeries, breweries, greengrocers, cheesemakers and chocolatiers, try to plug into weekly farmers markets so you can round up the good stuff in one fell swoop.

Seeking out fresh produce and other local provisions keeps everyone well-fed. Photo / Getty Images

Embrace the night

A campervan trip is the perfect opportunity to reacquaint yourself with the magic of the night – starry skies, glowworms, and toasting marshmallows over a roaring campfire. A star-gazing app will help you find the Southern Cross, although I personally recommend Richard Hall’s brilliant book, How to Gaze at the Southern Stars.

Carry a proper road atlas

A printed road atlas remains an essential companion for campervan touring, even if you’re a dab-hand at digital navigation. Easily readable and reliable when you’re off the grid, a printed map will also give you the big picture where a small screen struggles.

Switch off and tune in

Campervanning is a good excuse to ditch the devices for a bit. Swap social media for real-life social, rebooting your relationships with some good old-fashioned Facetime. Whether it’s paddling in the creek, building a sandcastle, watching wildlife or gathering around the campfire, you’ll find that many of the best things in life are still free. To quote Peter, mad-keen camper and father of three: ‘The more you take away, the more you get.’

Campervanning is a good excuse to ditch the devices and gather around the campfire. Photo / Getty Images

Don’t leave home without …

Solid driving skills, good company, a good quality head-torch and a penknife for picnics. I also pack a stash of cloth bags to shove my belongings into as they take up less room than hard cases and fit more easily into various storage cupboards.

Useful resources

Holiday Parks New Zealand – holidayparks.co.nz

Department of Conservation campsites – doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-stay/stay-at-a-campsite/