Monkeypox symptoms include skin rashes, fevers, headaches, muscle aches, back pain and lethargy. Photo / Mario Guti, Unsplash

Arrivals to Bali’s Denpasar Airport will find fresh screening measures and an abundance of caution regarding the contagious disease monkeypox.

The capital Jakarta has experienced a rise in the disease in recent weeks, and Balinese authorities are taking precautions to stop it spreading to the islands.

Plane passengers and crew are being greeted by new screening measures on arrival at the international airport.

Thermal imaging and screening questions are being rolled out to meet arrivals on both international and domestic services in order to detect travellers with fever-like symptoms.

Recently renamed as “Mpox”, the World Health Organisation (Who) advises the species of Orthopoxvirus disease causes rashes, skin sores and raised temperatures.

It can be contracted from infected humans, animals and even contaminated surfaces.

General manager of the Ngurah Rai Airport in Denpasar, Handy Heyudhitiawan, told local media they were working with the Port Health Office (KKP) to stem the arrival of the disease.

“We ensure that this preventive measure aims to maintain the safety and comfort of service users at the airport, as well as preventing the spread of Mpox to the Bali region,” he told the Bali Sun.

The Indonesian ministry of health has told the public not to panic, saying that the spread of the Mpox can be controlled and most symptoms are not severe. Transmission usually requires close contact between people.

Health officials in Bali have set up screening measures to stop people carrying the Nipah virus into the country. Photo / 123rf

Bali Nipah virus threat ongoing

The island of Bali recently put measures in place to head off the arrival of the serious Nipah virus last month. The island was put on watch for the potentially deadly disease, which passes from infected fruit and animals to humans and has a high mortality rate.

Many of the same thermal imaging and screening measures for Mpox are effective against Nipah too, albeit with far higher consequences.

So far, the outbreak in south-east Asia has been connected to at least two deaths in southern India, and the Who estimates fatality rates of between 40 to 75 per cent.

Historic cases have been connected to fruit bats and infected pigs.

With tourists from India forming a large quota of Bali’s international arrivals, the island’s health authorities have prepared for any potential cases at the border.