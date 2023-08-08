Innocent joy: Jordan Robinson, right, was travelling Europe with friend Tiana Sulka, when she was left with serious injury. Photo / GoFundMe

A young Victoria woman’s European holiday took a tragic turn after a split second decision to cool off in the Mediterranean sea.

Jordan Robinson, 20, was hospitalised with a debilitating spine injury after swimming in Croatia, two and a half weeks before she was due to fly home.

Robinson, who was travelling Europe with best friend Tiana Sluka, had been visiting the tourist hub of Dubrovnik last month when something went “terribly wrong”.

Bystanders came to Robinson’s rescue when it was clear something had gone wrong. They had to pull her from the waters.

“The incident occurred during an innocent moment of joy,” said Tiana’s sister, Kayla Sluka.

Instead of joy, it left the traveller with severe injuries to her lower back.

Having been rushed to hospital Robinson was diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae, with bone fragments dangerously close to her spinal cord.

The fracture to her L1 lumbar vertebra was a “devastating diagnosis” and meant that the Australian required urgent treatment and would not be able to fly home.

Jordan Robinson, 20, was left with a 'devastating diagnosis', on a trip to Dubrovnik. Photo / Facebook

Robinson’s mother Marg, who is experiencing “passport issues”, has not been able to visit her daughter in hospital.

Tiana’s family have stepped in to help her, with her mother having flown out to be with her daughter and the hospitalised traveller.

Sister Kayla has set up an online fundraiser to cover the emergency travel and medical expenses of Jordan.

“It was a trip that the girls had meticulously planned, researched, and saved for over a year and a half,” wrote Kayla to the girls’ GoFundMe page. This was their moment to explore the world and create beautiful memories that would last a lifetime.”

The fundraiser has collected AU$48,650 of its AU$50,000 target from 287 donations.

Kayla says that Jordan has since undergone surgery to remove bone fragments from her spine, and has since “taken a few steps”.

The family said that they were liaising with medical team and insurance ast to the best way to get her home.

“The families and Jordan are all so grateful for the generosity and messages that have been shared,” she said.