The arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport will be exceptionally busy this weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland International Airport is expecting up to 15,000 travellers a day through its terminals this school holidays, as families jet off for spring escapes.

The airport’s chief customer officer Scott Tasker says they are expecting a strong start to September holiday travel.

With average daily passenger movements 10 per cent higher than the July school holidays, it’s the busiest period for travel this year so far.

“These school holidays are going to be busy with lots of people heading away,” he says, with events like the Warriors NRL semi-final in Brisbane adding to demand for travel.

“We ask that travellers come prepared and allow plenty of time,” he said.

The first day of the school holidays Saturday 23 September is expected to be the busiest, with forward bookings of airfares at 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

While this is great news for the airport and airlines, the forecast is for testing travel times for air passengers.

The airport says that there is ongoing building work in the domestic and international terminals, which might add to the pressure. In particular the public toilets in the domestic terminal are being rebuilt.

“There are currently some temporary facilities in place as we work to get the improvements done as quickly as possible,” says Tasker.

Arrivals and border screening, exceptionally busy

In the International Terminal, the airport is aware of long delays for arrivals and is warning travellers to prepare for delays at passenger screening. Construction work in the arrivals hall for upgraded border and customs facilities is expected to be finished next year.

This weekend a processing backlog meant that some passengers did not clear screening for over two and a half hours. Passengers arriving at 4.40pm on Sunday didn’t exit the immigration and biosecurity checks until 7.15pm, telling the Herald there were few provisions for toilets and families with young children.

Frustrated passenger James Ryan described the airport as "madhouse" amidst lengthly wait lines for arriving passengers. Photo / James Ryan

Auckland Airport said it was aware it has been taking far longer than the intended 30 minutes they hope for international travellers to clear biosecurity and customs.

“We’re working with everyone in the border arrivals process (airlines, airline ground handlers, Customs and Biosecurity New Zealand) to plan for the school holidays and we will do everything we can to make it the best possible experience, without compromising the integrity of border processes,” said Tasker.

“We ask for travellers patience and to please be respectful to airport workers – they are working hard to get people where they need to be.”

Passengers arriving over the busy school holidays are advised to fill in all declarations and arrivals info ahead of time and use passport eGates where possible, to speed up the process.

International routes from Australia, China and the USA are leading to the rise in passengers passing through the airport this September, with Christchurch and Queenstown topping the busiest domestic routes.

Australian schools are set to give a boost to arrivals with states staggering the start of holidays between 16 and 30 September.

Top busiest days expected for the September school holidays

Top three busiest days for international departures:

Saturday 23 September,

Saturday 30 September

Friday 22 September

Top three busiest days for international arrivals:

Sunday 1 October

Saturday 7 October

Sunday 8 October

Top three busiest days for domestic departures:

Friday 6 October

Friday 29 September

Thursday 5 October

Top three busiest days for domestic arrivals