A Life in Travel: Actress Sara Stone

New Chums Beach couldn't be more remote, only accessible on foot or by boat. Photo / Supplied

Prepare to feel nostalgic as actress Sara Stone shares her most memorable NZ holidays, from Fuller ferries delivering milk, to the impossibly beautiful New Chums Beach.

Actress Sara Stone voices Newts in animated kids adventure series Darwin & Newts. Photo / Supplied

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in NZ?

Holidaying in the Bay of Islands holds pretty special memories – holding hands with my two younger sisters, we would run along the Roberton Island jetty in the morning, waiting for the Fullers Ferry to pull in, delivering our milk and morning Herald. We'd wave out to all the passengers on the ferry and loved it as they all enthusiastically waved back.

Where is your favourite off-the-beaten-track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all and what makes it so special?

Redefining "off-the-beaten-track", a fave spot would have to be New Chums Beach. It couldn't be more remote, accessible only on foot or by boat. It's stunningly secluded, with a walk across the lagoon, hopping across boulders at the edge of the sea before taking a path over the saddle to New Chums. Local knowledge: check the tides or be prepared to wade through the sea.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go and why?

Hawke's Bay would have to be a favourite family holiday destination. We all enjoy the fine wines and long leisurely lunches, delicious cuisine, craft brewers, artisan produce and cycling together through the local vineyards. And here's a plug for the gorgeous riverside cafe in the Tuki Tuki Valley, Red Bridge Coffee.

What's your dream NZ road trip and why?

NZ has endless epic road trips, but if I had to choose one I'd love to see the Southern Scenic Route, Queenstown to Dunedin via the Catlins. Exploring the native bush; walks, golden beaches, Nugget Point and hopefully spotting the marine life. Fur seals, sea lions and dolphins are all seen along the coast – the perfect contrast to city life.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go and why?

I think scenic sailing in NZ's beautiful waters would be a dream holiday. Chartering a catamaran to explore the Abel Tasman National Park and Nelson Bays, coastal walks and showing off our stunning country to my Sydneysider family.

Sara Stone voices Newts in animated kids adventure series Darwin & Newts. Season 2 airs on TV2 weekdays at 8.10 AM and streams on TVNZ OnDemand from 30 November. More info at: www.darwinandnewts.com