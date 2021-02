New Zealand is home to all things weird and wonderful, writes Thomas Bywater

Volcanic landscapes, glacial mountain ranges or even living natural wonders like the tuatara are all taonga we may take for granted.

However, there are many-mind blowing parts of this country you may not know exist.

Some are inspired by famous places elsewhere in the world, others are undoubtedly unique.

Here are 13 places that will open your eyes anew to New Zealand.