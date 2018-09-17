From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Beatrice Tinsley was a world-renowned astrophysicist and trailblazer for women in science.
Nancy Wake was a WWII hero and the Gestapo's most wanted person.
Helen Thayer is a world record-setting adventurer and the first woman to walk solo to the magnetic North Pole.
Ruia Morrison was a tennis champion and trailblazer for Māori in sport.
Wanda Messam changed the lives of more than 300 children through foster care.
Dame Margaret Sparrow was a trailblazing doctor and advocate for legal abortions in New Zealand.
Dame Ngaio Marsh was a Queen of Crime and best-selling novelist.
Anne Barry was the first female firefighter in the British Commonwealth.
Georgina Beyer was the world’s first openly transgender mayor and Member of Parliament.
Mabel Howard was the first female to lead a major trade union and New Zealand's first female cabinet minister.
Dame Whina Cooper was a celebrated Māori leader and advocate for Māori rights and welfare.
Helen Clark was New Zealand's first elected female Prime Minister and the first woman to head the United Nations Development Fund.
