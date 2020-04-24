The end of lockdown may be sight but tourism troubles remain a focal point in Rotorua.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism's nationwide closures this week have put more than 300 jobs on the line including roles at Rotorua's Rainbow Springs Nature Park and Agrodome and Hukafalls Jet in Taupō.

They are among 12 tourism businesses the iwi owns.

Nationally the businesses normally attract more than 1 million visitors per year.

Ministry of Social Development figures show Ngāi Tahu Tourism ventures had been receiving the Covid-19 wage subsidy.

As of April 22, $229,147 had been allocated to Rainbow Springs to help pay 33 staff, and $274,154 to Agrodome for 39 staff.

Rotorua Agrodome entrance. Photo / File

By Wednesday at Hukafalls Jet, $67,466 had been allocated across 10 staff, and 14 Ngāi Tahu Tourism trustees had received a combined total of $98,414.

A joint statement by Ngāi Tahu Holdings chief executive Mike Pohio and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai on Thursday, said the decision to close nationwide tourism operations had been made with "heavy hearts".

"After a full consultation period, a final decision will be made in May."

Ngāi Tahu Holdings declined to comment further on Friday when asked whether its Rotorua ventures could be salvaged by domestic tourism and what the plan was for the animals at them.

Desination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer. Photo / File

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said the businesses were "iconic".

"Over the years many of us have enjoyed visiting the attractions with family and friends. The closure of these businesses is a reflection of how challenging the current environment is."

Infometrics data shows in 2019, tourism accounted for 22.7 per cent of Rotorua employment, more than one in five jobs.

Nationally, it accounted for 9 per cent.

Accommodation and food services accounted for a further 10 per cent of Rotorua's jobs.

Templer said Destination Rotorua was advocating on behalf of the visitor industry, "for more clarity from Government on whether they will extend the wage subsidy beyond the original 12 weeks".

NZ Māori Tourism marketing and product development manager Kiri Atkinson-Crean spent more than seven years leading Te Puia and the New Zealand Māori Craft Institute's sales and marketing team.

"In a situation like this you end up seeing the absolute best in people and the absolute worst, and so what I've found remarkable is the depth of true manaaki and whanaungatanga that's taking place between Māori operators in this town and across the country.

"I have such admiration for that kind of ethos," she told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"Predominantly Māori tourism businesses are focused on international visitation, which of course, is impossible right now."

Adapting for a domestic market would be an immediate challenge for them, she said.

Rotorua Duck Tours owner and operator Trevor Weir. Photo / File

Rotorua Duck Tours owner and operator Trevor Weir said the past few weeks had been "pretty tough times".

"We've gone from having a busy season to just, no income.

"There is a lot of uncertainty about where we go from here but I guess as we go through the levels things will start to look a bit brighter," he said.

In his opinion, the Government has done "a fantastic job" to limit Covid-19 case numbers and the wage subsidy was "really important".

He hopes when the subsidy ends after 12 weeks his business will be able to open for domestic visitors.

"Please support locals, support New Zealand, when we get businesses back open."

Foris Eco-Tours owner and operator Tom Lynch. Photo / File

Foris Eco-Tours operates in the eastern Bay of Plenty in Whirinaki forest and central North Island conservation areas such as Tongariro National Park.

The business does educational work with schools but the bulk of its revenue comes from overseas tourists.

"With a closed border at a reasonably busy time of the year, we go from solid revenues to zero revenue," owner and operator Tom Lynch said.

"But we are financially prepared to persevere.

"Having a bit of time to think strategically is also a valuable thing, so that's an unexpected positive of the lockdown," he said.

Taupō reaction

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said the closure of Ngāi Tahu Tourism operations had come as no surprise but he hoped the closure was only temporary.

He said Hukafalls Jet had been "extremely well-run and well-managed and it has been one of our star attractions".

Taupō mayor David Trewavas. Photo / File

Trewavas said he was not aware of other Taupō tourism operators set to follow suit, and hoped the district could bounce back from the lockdown due to its central location.

"Taupō's tourism economy is about 70 per cent domestic, and we're well-poised to take advantage when people with cabin fever start to look around for somewhere to take a holiday."

Destination Great Taupō chairman Ray Salter said he expected "quite a number of businesses using the subsidy will be looking to see what more support the Government can offer to help prevent them from going under".

