Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

This week The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG GM for wool Grant Edwards to talk about the end of the 2018/19 season and how the start of the new season is looking.

Mackay joked about the 2018/19 season– "Flush the dunny and move on!" to quote Steve Hansen.

The crossbreeds were very disappointing, Edwards explained, which was partly driven by the poor quality of the wools due to climatic conditions and yellowing of the product which has put restrictions on what manufacturers can do with them.

Advertisement

To compare against the poor cross wool season, Edwards described it as a "Game of Two Types."

The finer wools, merinos and half breeds equated to less than 10 per cent of total wool clip, and have had an exceptional season – particularly with the strong demand from active sportswear which has generated good prices.

Both Mackay and Edwards acknowledged it has been a difficult season for the growers.

The impact on the industry was echoed by the prices and "the money for the growers was barely sustainable and in some cases not sustainable" said Edwards.

Despite the negatives from the 2018/19 season Edwards noted there was still a passion for the industry and there was positivity for long term growers, it just needed to be reflected in the prices.

The current season is seeing an improvement, however in contrast from historic prices the cross breed scene still has a long way to go.