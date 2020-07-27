From $310,000 To $350,000

Alexandra

Waikerikeri Valley Road, Rolling Ridges, Alexandra

Land Size: 2 hectares (4.94 Acres)

Exciting new development of fenced lifestyle blocks located close to Clyde.

Land sizes range from 2.0 hectares to 10.7 hectares (subject to final survey).

Services to the boundaries and irrigation water available for all blocks if required.

Fantastic range of land size options for purchasers offering superb views, privacy and varying contours.

Choose now what best suits your needs to begin your lifestyle dream.

Rolling Ridges Subdivision -15 Lots ranging from 2.0 hectares at $315,000 to 10.5 hectares at $345,000

