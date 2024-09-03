He entered the real estate industry in 2005. Finding success wasn’t going to happen overnight and he was going to have to commit 100% of himself to the job.

So, he tied up his last few jobs as a Microsoft trainer, and then once fully committed, results followed.

Hard work and determination paid off, and over the years Davis, who is with Bayleys, has sold more than $980 million worth of rural and lifestyle property across North Waikato and Thames Valley, and has also maintained an impressive 85% auction sale rate.

I asked Davis what he likes about being in real estate.

He told me, ”I love the thrill of selling, negotiating, creating events such as auctions, the entire process, and I enjoy seeing both vendor and buyers able to move on to the next step in their lives.”

“I enjoy using my years of real estate knowledge to assist and advise vendors on the various marketing options available and what would be the best plan to enable them to achieve maximum gains when selling.”

Davis does not just measure his success with dollars and accolades. His real passion lies in the deep connection to the community which has supported him along the way.

Learning the value of perseverance came largely from sport.

The Thames Valley rugby team.

Davis started his sports journey in 1976 as a junior rugby player for Waitakaruru and playing his final game for Hauraki North (Waitakaruru) this year.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, he proudly represented Thames Valley. He has been a steadfast supporter of local sports, contributing more than $60,000 in sponsorship and coaching.

Not only did he coach his own boys, but once they finished, he just kept on coaching! That is dedication in my books.

Davis has also found time in his busy life to run a charity golf tournament, and he has for almost two decades.

What started as a modest initiative to raise $1500 for Guide Dogs NZ is now a significant community event that has produced more than $198,000 for various local and national causes.

Davis set this Ambrose-styled tournament up to be a chance for the locals to come together for a shared purpose, good food, a fun time and plenty of laughs.

It’s not for the win or the prizes; although there is a mighty large trophy for the winner, and a charity auction at the end if you want to take something home.

It is a chance for the community to connect via a common bond.

Karl Davis has run the local charity golf tournament for almost two decades, with proceeds going to various local and national causes.

Despite all his success, Davis remains grounded and, having only chatted with him for half an hour, he comes across as someone who makes changes in people’s lives without them even knowing it is happening.

Dedicated to his job, it is nothing to see Davis roll up at a vendor’s home before the 5am milking or at someone’s dinner table at night - that is just how he works.

He knows farmers are busy people and work long hours, and he will happily work with their schedule to make it easier for them.

Davis knows how important his team is and that he can’t be in all places at all times.

Mentorship is high on his list of priorities, and he is happy to nurture his young team’s development and provide broad exposure to various real estate transactions.

While he acknowledges the risk of training his future competition, Davis firmly believes in trust and treating people well.

“When you build a strong team, success is shared by all.”