$1.9M

GST Inclusive 2355 State Highway 63,

Wairau Valley

Land Size: 12.14 hectares (30 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 312 m2

"Highlands" is set on 12ha and is above all else with its grandeur house and magnificent vista.

It has the added bonus of an extra three-bedroom cottage also set in an elevated position below the main house.

Both houses are totally off the grid, utilising a huge solar farm, with everything being fully automated. This will run all and every appliance necessary for today's living.

The David Wraight design and build home has been built to a very high standard incorporating the sun to maximise the views in its elevated position. Heating is by the log burner plus central heating and radiators in every room.

Advertisement

The farm is well fenced into 16 paddocks of various sizes making it ideal for horses or other livestock.

There are cattle yards and numerous outbuildings which include lock-up workshops, tractor sheds and hay sheds.

Find out more about this property here.

