$1.95M
Plus GST (if any)
345 Bushy Park Road, Waikaka
Waikaka
345 Bushy Park Road, Waikaka
Land Size: 98.28 hectares (242.86 Acres)
New to the market is this very well-presented 98 hectare sheep, beef and deer property located at 345 Bushy Park Road, Waikaka.
Faithfully farmed for many years, the vendors have decided it's now time to sell.
• Very well subdivided and a good standard of fencing
• Three stand raised board woolshed and covered yards, deer shed
• Three bay shed and two bay shed with workshop
• All-weather track to centre of farm
• Duck pond
• Water from Otama water scheme with troughs to most paddocks
• Four bedroom home with sensational views
Find out more about this property here.
