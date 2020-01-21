$1.95M

Plus GST (if any) Waikaka 345 Bushy Park Road, Waikaka

Land Size: 98.28 hectares (242.86 Acres)

New to the market is this very well-presented 98 hectare sheep, beef and deer property located at 345 Bushy Park Road, Waikaka.

Faithfully farmed for many years, the vendors have decided it's now time to sell.

• Very well subdivided and a good standard of fencing

• Three stand raised board woolshed and covered yards, deer shed

• Three bay shed and two bay shed with workshop

• All-weather track to centre of farm

• Duck pond

• Water from Otama water scheme with troughs to most paddocks

• Four bedroom home with sensational views

