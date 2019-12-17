Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Maunganamu Land Size: 2.07 hectares (5.12 Acres)

Have you ever dreamed of being in the hospitality business, of being your own boss, or being the host for a special wedding?

Here is your perfect opportunity.

An outstanding home, surrounded by two hectares of lovely gardens and fields.

Repeatedly visited by overseas folks who appreciate the finer things in life and beautiful Lake Taupō.

Six luxury bedrooms with ensuites, generous guest lounges and formal dining.

Stylish big kitchen adjoining the owner's private open plan living and a delightful garden setting for beautiful weddings.

All you need is your enthusiasm and imagination to take this property to its magnificent best.

Find out more about this property here.

