Price by Negotiation
Plus GST (if any)

Otway
336 Strange Road, Otway
Land Size: 64.93 hectares (160.45 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 192 m2

Located close to Te Aroha you will find this 64.93 ha (more or less) dairy unit.

Currently milking 230 cows through a 30 ASHB shed.

Farm buildings include a seven bay barn, five bay barn, four bay lockable shed and a large implement shed with concrete floor.

There is also a tidy four bedroom weatherboard home with in-ground swimming pool.

This would make an ideal first farm.

