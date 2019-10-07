Price by Negotiation
Plus GST (if any)
Otway
Plus GST (if any)
Otway
336 Strange Road, Otway
Land Size: 64.93 hectares (160.45 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 192 m2
Located close to Te Aroha you will find this 64.93 ha (more or less) dairy unit.
Currently milking 230 cows through a 30 ASHB shed.
Farm buildings include a seven bay barn, five bay barn, four bay lockable shed and a large implement shed with concrete floor.
There is also a tidy four bedroom weatherboard home with in-ground swimming pool.
Advertisement
This would make an ideal first farm.
Find out more about this property here.