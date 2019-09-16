$2.3M

Plus GST (if any) Waimangaroa

State Highway 67, Waimangaroa

Land Size: 141.69 hectares (350.13 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 480 m2

Lovely 141.6855 Ha dairy unit located approximately 15 minutes north of Westport.

Approximately 90 hectares effective with the balance in native bush.

Production of 54,000kg/ms from 132 cows in 17/18 season and 48,000kg from 126 cows in 18/19 season.

Older 6 A/S HB shed, older implement/calf shed and two bay hay shed.

Main homestead is a permanent material three bedroom home in very good condition and the second house is a Sunshine kitset three bedroom dwelling near the cowshed.

Vendor has been the sole operator for almost 10 years and is looking to retire.

This is an excellent entry level farm which does require some maintenance. Price to sell.

$2.3 million going concern.

Find out more about this property here.