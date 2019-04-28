Waimahaka

301 Waimahaka Fortification Road, Waimahaka

Land Size: 298.46 hectares (737.52 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 380 m2

Strong southern Southland 298.4622ha property with a balance of flat, rolling and steeper country.

Very well fenced and subdivided, the property is in good heart and performing well.

It has a Linea board three bedroom home that is well presented with three car garaging.

Advertisement

Substantial four stand raised board woolshed and covered yards, cattle yards and sundry other outbuildings.

The property has a good lane system and a water system covering most of the property.

Deadline Private Treaty

(Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 12.00pm Thursday, 9 May 2019.

Location - 232 Dee Street, Invercargill.

Find out more about this property here.