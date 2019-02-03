Price by Negotiation

Kerikeri

1353 State Highway 10, Kerikeri

Land Size: 8.11 hectares (20.04 Acres)

• Kerikeri G3 Sun Gold Kiwifruit Orchard - 5.95 canopy hectares

• 8.1057ha property with sloping contour and very well sheltered

• Attractive three bedroom home with open plan living (rented at present)

• Three bay shed with 2 toilets on orchard

• Local school buses at gate

• Top infrastructure

• Well drained and on Kerikeri Irrigation Co supply

• 2017 packed 30,939 trays G3 - All off Blocks 1, 2, 3

• 2018 packed 47,257 trays G3 - All off Blocks 1, 2, 3

• 2019 Blocks 1, 2, 3 - preliminary estimates of production is 15,000 tray per canopy ha upwards. Blocks 4 and 5 will be first year picking and Block 6 no crop.

For sale plus GST if any

Find out more about this property here.