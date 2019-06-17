Content brought to you by MYOB.

Made up of hardworking Kiwi families, skilled migrant workers, and a growing group of entrepreneurs in agriculture, forestry and fishing, the primary industries sector is hugely important to the New Zealand economy, and the success of communities all over the country.

Faced with rising operational costs, tighter credit conditions and concerns with environmental compliance, these operators continue to face a myriad of challenges and business pressures.

These pressures include:

• Cashflow constraints

• Managing mental health and wellbeing

• Adopting new technology and dealing with technological disruption.

The Country's Jamie Mackay caught up with 2019 Dairy Woman of the Year Trish Rankin, MYOB Country Manager Ingrid Cronin-Knight, and New Zealand First MP (and South Otago farmer) Mark Patterson at Fieldays to discuss these pressures on rural businesses and to take a look at MYOB's Business Monitor survey results.

About the MYOB Business Monitor survey

The MYOB Business Monitor survey of over 1,000 small to medium sized enterprises (SME) across New Zealand examined the current performance of the SME sector as well as the pressures it faces.

Carried out by Colmar Brunton, the survey sample included 202 business operators from rural New Zealand – including 124 operators of an agriculture, forestry and fishing business – alongside 331 SMEs working in major metropolitan areas and 475 businesses based in regional cities and towns.

MYOB business monitor results

Mental Health

The pressures of running a business are having an impact on the mental health and overall wellbeing of rural business owners.

One in four reported experiencing a mental health condition with depression and anxiety the conditions most commonly experienced.

Since starting or taking over my business, I have experienced a mental health condition

26 per cent of rural businesses

24 per cent of primary industries

Mental health condition experienced

68 per cent said depression

56 per cent said anxiety

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Cashflow, price margins, profitability and compliance

Softer earnings and economic uncertainty continue to put pressure on rural businesses and primary industry operators.

The top four business pressures for the rural sector are fuel prices, price margins and profitability, cashflow and time spent managing tax compliance.

Will experience extreme/quite a lot of pressure from fuel prices (year to March 2020)

35 per cent of rural businesses

34 per cent of primary industries

Will experience extreme/quite a lot of pressure from price margins and profitability (year to March 2020)

26 per cent of rural businesses

30 per cent of primary industries

Will experience extreme/quite a lot of pressure from cashflow (year to March 2020)

2 per cent of rural businesses

25 per cent of primary industries

Will experience extreme/quite a lot of pressure from tax compliance (year to March 2020)

23 per cent of rural businesses

23 per cent of primary industries

IT investment – software and hardware

Few rural operators expect to feel pressure – financial or otherwise – from investing in IT systems and software. However, near one in ten said they will experience pressure from upgrading their hardware this year.

Will experience extreme/quite a lot of pressure from upgrading IT software, systems or processes (year to March 2020)

6 per cent of rural businesses

8 per cent of primary industries

Will experience extreme/quite a lot of pressure from upgrading hardware or other equipment (year to March 2020)

12 per cent of rural businesses

13 per cent of primary industries

Embracing technology

Positively, rural business owners are embracing technology slightly faster than their city-based counterparts.

From the time a rural business owner first hears of a new technology and decides to use it, 72 per cent said they would typically integrate it within a year – of which 13 per cent said they would integrate it within a matter of weeks.

This compares to 55 per cent of all SMEs who said they would integrate it within a year – of which just 7 per cent said they would integrate it within a matter of weeks.

From the time you have first heard of a new technology you want to use in your business, how long would it typically take you to evaluate and integrate it into your operation? (Note: results from MYOB Business Monitor snapshot May 2018)

Rural Primary industries

A matter of weeks

Rural

13 per cent

Primary industries

12 per cent

1-3 months

Rural

13 per cent

Primary industries

12 per cent

Less than 6 months

Rural

9 per cent

Primary industries

6 per cent

Less than a year

Rural

15 per cent

Primary industries

18 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years

Rural

22 per cent

Primary industries

24 per cent

2 years to less than 5 years

Rural

7 per cent

Primary industries

18 per cent

At least 5 years

Rural

0 per cent

Primary industries

0 per cent

Technology expectations

Future technologies like AI and the internet of things are now significantly disrupting the way rural businesses operate, however few business owners seem prepared for the level of change anticipated by futurists.

While the internet, and faster, more reliable broadband might well benefit the rural sector over the next few years, it's questionable whether such technology will continue to impact these businesses in the same way AI, robots and big data will.

Which of the following technologies do you expect to change your industry in the next five years?

(Note: results from MYOB Business Monitor snapshot May 2018)

Rural Primary Industries

Cloud computing

Rural

25 per cent

Primary industries

12 per cent

Improvements in connectivity

Rural

22 per cent

Primary industries

29 per cent

The internet-of-things

Rural

20 per cent

Primary industries

18 per cent

Artificial intelligence

Rural

20 per cent

Primary industries

6 per cent

Automation and robotics

Rural

33 per cent

Primary industries

24 per cent

Virtual Reality

Rural

11 per cent

Primary industries

6 per cent

Advanced manufacturing

Rural

15 per cent

Primary industries

18 per cent

Drones

Rural

18 per cent

Primary industries

29 per cent

Big data

Rural

11 per cent

Primary industries

0 per cent

Autonomous vehicles 16 per cent 24 per cent

Cyber security

Rural businesses – like their city counterparts – continue to face the growing threat of cyber-attacks like online scams, hacking and phishing attempts.

One in four rural businesses have experienced an actual or attempted cyber security breach, while 16 per cent of primary industry operators said the same.

Have you ever been the victim of an actual or attempted cyber security breach? E.g. malware, online scam, hack, phishing, ransomware, social media scam etc.

Rural Primary Industries

Yes

Rural

25 per cent

Primary industries

16 per cent

No

Rural

72 per cent

Primary industries

78 per cent

Don't know

Rural

4 per cent

Primary industries

5 per cent

