However The Country's Jamie Mackay was more interested in Liquorice Allsorts when he caught up with General Manager Daniel Calcinai, to learn more about GrainCrop Feeds at Fieldays.

The popular sweets are 25 per cent molasses so it was all work-related, although Calcinai admitted to eating "a few bags" at Mystery Creek.

The molasses fountain has also been a hit said Calcinai who had seen "a lot of kids running around with sticky fingers".

There is 30 per cent molasses in GrainCorp Feeds' Pro Cow 30, because although grass is still "forms the highest portion" of a cow's diet, the demands on cattle have increased "and they need a little bit more that grass sometimes" said Calcinai.

With that in mind GrainCorp Feeds has a wide range of dry and liquid feeds, specialising in customising blends to meet individual herd requirements.

All of GrainCorp Feeds' Molasses & full range of LiquiPro Liquid Mineral blends are now available through all PGG Wrightson Retails outlets and representatives.

This means, if farmers do not have an account with Graincorp, they can order directly through their local PGW contact.

Find out more at www.graincorpfeeds.co.nz

