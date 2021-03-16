Property of the week: Stanton Station - scale and scope

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Kimbell

246 Stanton Road, Kimbell

Land Size: 1519 hectares (3753.6 Acres)

"Stanton Station" has scale and scope and is a successful store stock pastoral grazing property historically carrying 7,500 stock units.

Located in the favourable Fairlie Basin the property is known for its production of quality stock.

The management method has focused on a store stock system and lambs are sold at weaning in February with Stanton Station an active participant of the traditional Rollesby Valley Lamb Sale circuit.

Beef calves are sold as weaners at the annual Autumn Temuka Calf Sale.

There is currently a small number of stags run in conjunction with the sheep and beef operation.

There is an opportunity to increase deer numbers with 110ha deer fenced.

The farm consists of a good balance of flats and downs with winter feed and supplements made on farm.

The farm is well tracked with the easy downs rising to steeper hill.

There is a very good level of development across the property which includes 69 hectares of forestry.

The property is well appointed with two homesteads both set in established grounds and supported by good farm improvements all within 2.2km of Kimbell and 11km from the service town of Fairlie.

Available in the following purchase options

Option one

The entire property "Stanton Station" - 1519ha

Option two

"Stanton Station Hill Block" - 1389ha

Option three

"The Farm" - 129.9ha

Option four

Equity partnership, seeking cash investor

Deadline Private Treaty

No Prior Offers

Closes 1.00pm, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

