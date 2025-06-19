Advertisement
‘Fantastic’: Interest in sheep and beef properties on the rise

The Country
3 mins to read

Peter Newbold, General Manager Livestock & Real Estate for PGG Wrightson.

Peter Newbold, General Manager Livestock & Real Estate for PGG Wrightson.

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Interest in sheep and beef properties is on the up, with enthusiastic enquiries coming in over the past couple of months, according to PGG Wrightson’s General Manager for Real Estate, Peter Newbold.

“It’s been fantastic,” he told The Country’s Jamie Mackay.

