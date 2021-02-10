Property of the week: On the market for your first farm?

10 Feb, 2021 03:13 AM 2 minutes to read

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

$2,300,000 plus GST (if any)

Land & Buildings

Murchison

1153 Shenandoah Highway, Murchison

Land Size: 114.09 hectares (281.93 Acres)

1153 Shenandoah Highway, Maruia Falls

• Very tidy, well maintained dairy unit, with upside scope comprising approx. 83ha freehold platform area, plus 3ha lease, as well as additional productive accretion areas.

• Milks 200 Cows currently - production last season 70,073kg ms.

• Farm improvements include 22 a side HB dairy shed, Waikato plant and 250 Cow yard. A range of support sheds including four bay implement/calf rearing shed, three bay workshop/storage shed with power.

• Stock and domestic water supply is via an on farm well.

• Effluent storage and distribution system is fully compliant.

• Family home built 1996 includes modernised kitchen, three double bedrooms, updated bathroom, sunny lounge with log burner and wetback.

• Excellent annual rainfall locality.

• This very presentable entry level Westland Milk Products supply dairy unit located in the picturesque Lower Maruia Valley provides the perfect opportunity for a first farm purchaser.

• An added bonus is the option to continue leasing a nearby 79 hectare dairy support property.

• Murchison District has a genuine community spirit and offers a wide variety of outdoor recreational pursuits.

Find out more about this property here.