Property of the week: First farm or local addition

$1.3M

Plus GST (if any)

Kapuka

433 Waituna Lagoon Road, Kapuka

Land Size: 66.45 hectares (164.2 Acres)

• Homestead - Three bedrooms, open plan with modern kitchen, office or 4th bedroom

• 4 bay implement shed and 3 bay implement shed

• 5 bay implement shed (1 bay for fertiliser with concrete floor)

• 3 stand R/B woolshed and covered yards

• Excellent lane and water system with flat contour

Currently part of a larger property utilised for grazing and wintering R1 & R2 heifers.

Options to cut and carry, grazing or finishing. Close to recreational areas for hunters and gatherers. Own duck pond.

