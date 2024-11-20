“We look forward to meeting this year’s shortlist and learning more about their vision for the future of agriculture.”
The 10 will undergo interviews next month, with three finalists from each country chosen to attend the Zanda McDonald Award Impact Summit on the Gold Coast in March 2025.
At this event, one Australian and one New Zealand winner will be announced at a special celebration evening attended by industry leaders and award partners.
The winners will each receive a personalised professional development package, including a mentoring trip across Australia and New Zealand by private jet, $10,000 in tailored education or training, media coaching, and ongoing networking opportunities.
The New Zealand shortlist
The New Zealand finalists are:
Hamish Best
This 34-year-old sheep and beef farmer is the founder of the red meat brand Conscious Valley, Wellington.
Maegen Blom
Operations manager of family business Mills Bay Mussels, Marlborough, (24).