Award chairman Shane McManaway was excited about the calibre and diversity of this year’s applicants.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the talent emerging from the next generation of agricultural leaders.

“This award has been instrumental in fostering growth and development in the industry for the past decade, and we continue to be inspired by the individuals coming forward.

“We look forward to meeting this year’s shortlist and learning more about their vision for the future of agriculture.”

The 10 will undergo interviews next month, with three finalists from each country chosen to attend the Zanda McDonald Award Impact Summit on the Gold Coast in March 2025.

At this event, one Australian and one New Zealand winner will be announced at a special celebration evening attended by industry leaders and award partners.

The winners will each receive a personalised professional development package, including a mentoring trip across Australia and New Zealand by private jet, $10,000 in tailored education or training, media coaching, and ongoing networking opportunities.

The New Zealand shortlist

The New Zealand finalists are:

Hamish Best

2025 Zanda McDonald Award NZ finalist, Hamish Best.

This 34-year-old sheep and beef farmer is the founder of the red meat brand Conscious Valley, Wellington.

Maegen Blom

2025 Zanda McDonald Award NZ finalist. Maegan Blom. Photo / K. Ingram

Operations manager of family business Mills Bay Mussels, Marlborough, (24).

Sarah How

2025 Zanda McDonald Award NZ finalist, Sarah How. Photo / Lightchasers

Co-founder and general manager of Landify Ltd, South Canterbury, (33).

Ben Purua

2025 Zanda McDonald Award NZ finalist, Ben Purura.

Farm manager at Waimakariri Lands Ltd and Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award winner, (30).

Claire Williamson

2025 Zanda McDonald Award NZ finalist, Claire Williamson.

Founder of sustainable wool fashion brand Velma & Beverly and managing director of My Mortgage, Waikato, (34).

The Australian shortlist

The Australian finalists are:

Will Creek

2025 Zanda McDonald Award Australian finalist, Will Creek.

General manager, Properties Livestock for vertically integrated beef and cattle company Stanbroke, Queensland, (35).

Matt Kelly

2025 Zanda McDonald Award Australian finalist, Matt Kelly.

Farm manager at thoroughbred breeding and cattle breeding and finishing business Coolmore Australia, Hunter Valley, (33).

Jack O’Connor

2025 Zanda McDonald Award Australian finalist, Jack O’Connor.

Manager of Oxton Park (family cropping, wool and prime lamb farm), based in Harden, Southern NSW, (32).

Kate Power

2025 Zanda McDonald Award Australian finalist, Kate Power.

Livestock operations and development manager at Kilcoy Global Foods, Queensland, (30).

Felicity Taylor

2025 Zanda McDonald Award Australian finalist, Felicity Taylor.

Area manager at Rabobank, Moree, Country NSW, (29).