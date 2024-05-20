Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award winner for 2024, Ben Purua. Photo / Alphapix.nz

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Ben Purua, the 2024 winner of the Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award, to hear more about his inspirational story.

On with the show:

Ben Purua:

South Waikato farm manager tells his powerful story about his transformation from gang life and prison to milking cows. On Friday night he was rewarded with the Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader comments on Sid Going, the Greens, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy and charter schools.

Phil Duncan:

Some serious rain is coming. Will it cause flooding or is it a drought-breaker? We ask Monday’s resident weather expert.

Listen below: