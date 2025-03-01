He will be representing the Waikato Bay of Plenty region.

Jackson said he was looking forward to the next few months of learning and preparing ahead.

Hugh Jackson

What drew you to agriculture?

I grew up on a farm and always enjoyed helping out and developing new skills.

I enjoy the physical nature of the work and the satisfaction after completing a good day’s work and feeling like I have achieved something at the end of the day.

What excites you about each day? What gets you up in the morning?

The opportunity to get out there and improve my skill set and farming ability.

What is the moment/memory that makes you most proud to be a farmer?

The fact that we are truly driving the New Zealand economy through the products we produce and export overseas.

Also really enjoy the communities that exist rurally.

A lot of town folk don’t have anything to do with their neighbours.

I know everyone on my road and enjoy catching up and helping them out with whatever it is that needs doing.

What is your wish for agriculture?

I hope that agriculture in New Zealand harnesses the technology that is coming to allow us to take our farms’ production to new levels while doing more sustainably and efficiently.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I am an active relaxer and enjoy exercising, fishing, hunting and diving.

I also enjoy catching up with mates and being involved with running my local Young Farmers club which strives to bring people together and develop future leaders.



