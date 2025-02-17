Advertisement
FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2025: Hugh Jackson wins Waikato Bay of Plenty final

3 mins to read

Young Farmer of the Year Waikato Bay of Plenty finalists, third place Will Evans (left), winner Hugh Jackson, and second place Stephen Brunskill.

Hugh Jackson is back in the running for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year title after securing victory in the Waikato Bay of Plenty regional final.

The 27-year-old claimed the top spot on Saturday after intense competition at Waerenga School, where he tackled a series of practical and theoretical challenges.

This win qualifies him for his second grand final appearance, having previously competed in 2023, where he finished third overall.

“I’m stoked to get another shot at grand final,” Jackson said.

“Getting back there is never guaranteed, and I’m looking forward to giving it everything.

Jackson said the Waikato Bay of Plenty was a tough region to compete in.

“So I knew I had to put in plenty of prep to give myself a decent shot.

“I was hoping for the win, but nothing was guaranteed with the strong competition I had.”

“This is probably my last crack at the big dance, so it’s now or never to give it everything.

“I’m definitely not heading to the grand final to come second!”

Jackson edged his way to victory by clocking up the most points on the day, defeating fellow Hamilton Young Farmers member Stephen Brunskill.

Will Evans from Piarere Young Farmers secured the final spot on the podium.

Now in its 57th year, the FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition showcases the best talent in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

Participants enter one of three categories based on age, ranging from the AgriKidsNZ competition for primary school pupils, Junior Young Farmer of the Year for high school students, and the Young Farmer of the Year category, where just seven contestants battle it out for the top spot.

Contestants were tested on a broad range of practical skills, technical know-how, and their ability to cope under pressure, with several individual challenges thrown at them, including a head-to-head, general knowledge “buzzer-style” quiz, and sponsor-led modules.

Jackson said he “learned heaps” in a few of the modules

“Changing a bearing on a tyre was something I’d never done before and struggled with, but now I know how.

“The New Holland module was also a challenge for me, getting the settings set up correctly on the tractor was something new to me and I needed some guidance to complete the module.

“I always learn plenty in every competition which is one of the reasons why I keep entering.”

The AgriKidsNZ competition was another crowd-favourite.

After a busy morning being challenged to their industry know-how, Heidi Morris, Angus Gregory, and Harrison Gregory from Elstow-Waihou School emerged as the region’s victors.

Jacob Bolt, Isaac Wilson, and John Woodward, from Otewa School and homeschooled, placed second, just ahead of Brearna Bolt, Sam Bluett, and Jack Woodward, also from Otewa School and homeschooled.

Meanwhile, Ben Ede and Stephen Ede from Cambridge High School took out the title of Waikato Bay of Plenty Junior Young Farmers of the Year, ahead of Grace Dawson and Evelyn Ruegger from Matamata College.

Along with Jackson, the top AgriKidsNZ and Junior teams will now compete in July’s grand final in Invercargill.

